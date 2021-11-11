If there is a weakness the Las Vegas Robertson Lady Cardinals possesses, they have yet to show it on the volleyball court.
The eight remaining teams in the Class 3A State Tournament hope they can discover it before Saturday night.
Robertson heads into Friday’s first round of double-elimination play just four wins away from perfection. Not only are the Lady Cardinals 23-0, they have not lost a match in 27 tries. Robertson did not compete in the sport in the shortened spring season because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Lady Cardinals won the state title the previous season in 2019.
The coaches in District 2-3A who have had the task of formulating a game plan to attack Robertson said the Lady Cardinals’ strength is in their balance and depth. While junior-transfer outside hitter Jaylee Gonzales established herself as the best hitter in 3A in just two short months, Robertson is more than one player.
“They have a very solid team in all aspects,” Santa Fe Prep head coach Kiran Bhakta said. “The mistake you don’t want to make is thinking she is the only one. They have middles, right ride [hitters], they play some very solid defense.”
Another strength the Lady Cardinals can rely upon is experience. They have nine seniors on the roster, and some of them played important roles on the 2019 team. Middle hitter Jayden Jenkins was a starter on the 2019 team, while Mikaella Sena and Stella Garcia were outside hitters coming off the bench. Sena transitioned to setter this year.
Gonzales also has postseason experience, having played on Albuquerque Hope Christian’s team that reached the 4A semifinals in the spring.
Add to that the addition of junior Mistidawn Roybal, who transferred from Pecos, and Robertson is steeped in hitters.
“I always see Robertson as a strong opponent,” St. Michael’s head coach Valerie Sandoval said. “This year, they have beat some really good teams, and not a lot of teams have beat them in a set.”
In fact, four teams have managed to take a game off of Robertson — including the second-seeded Lady Horsemen and No. 3 Socorro. The biggest scare Robertson faced came in the semifinals of the Tournament of Champions at Santa Fe High, when Gallup forced a fifth game before falling 15-8 in the finale.
Bhakta said the team that beats the Lady Cardinals has to match their aggressiveness and stay on top of its game. Serving is crucial, because that can force Robertson out of its system and take some pressure off of the opponent’s defense because it won’t be facing as many well-placed and powerful hits.
He said St. Michael’s and sixth-seeded Santa Fe Indian School are capable of doing that. It’s a matter of executing when the moment arises.
“They can frustrate them,” Bhakta said. “And as you know with any team, volleyball is a game of runs, so you have to get on the right run and, hopefully, they have a little bit of an off night. But anyone who stays ready to go and picks up their hard shots can stay in it.”
St. Michael’s has the advantage of knowing it can take a game off of the Lady Cardinals, which it did Oct. 14 in the first matchup between the top two teams in 3A. The Lady Horsemen shook off a shaky opening game to take the second, and they almost forced a fifth game before Robertson rallied to take Game 4, 25-23.
Sandoval said her team was not at its peak, having played eight times in a 10-day period, and struggled with fatigue. That might not be an issue for the tournament, as St. Michael’s hasn’t played since beating West Las Vegas on Nov. 2.
The break came at a good time, Sandoval said. It allowed her and her team to fine-tune some things that often can’t get done during the grind of the district season. She added the Lady Horsemen have had some of their best practices since then, and she believes they are peaking at the perfect time. The only downside is that all but two players lack postseason experience.
Sandoval intends on bringing the team early to the Rio Rancho Events Center so it can take in the sights and sounds of playing in the cavernous arena.
“It’s about being mentally prepared,” Sandoval said. “We talked to the girls about playing in big arenas. They’re different courts; they’re going to hear different whistles. We want to get in there early so they can get the feel for what it’s like.”
One thing Sandoval said she has preached to the team is taking the tournament one point, one game, one match at a time. While she has heard a lot of fans expect to see the team in the 3A finals, Sandoval said the Lady Horsemen can’t think like that. It helps that they start the tournament with a matchup against defending 3A champion Albuquerque Sandia Prep, which beat St. Michael’s in the semifinals in the spring on the way to the blue trophy.
The Lady Sundevils enter the tournament with wins in 10 of their last 12 matches, but Sandoval said their reputation as one of the top programs in the state will help keep St. Michael’s focused.
“We know Sandia Prep is a good program, and they’re a lot like us,” Sandoval said. “We, like them, like to play a hard schedule. I don’t want to play easy teams. It preps us for this moment.”
And if that moment involves Robertson on the final night of the season Saturday, the Lady Horsemen hope they have a game plan to pull off the upset.
