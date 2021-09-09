Julian Muñoz isn’t sure how the final seven games of the high school football regular season will unfold for Capital.
One thing he does know: The Jaguars will be ready for Friday night’s visit from Santa Fe High.
“We’ve got a couple of good games now and I think we’re feeling good,” he said after leading Capital to a dramatic overtime win at home against Moriarty last weekend. “I don’t know. We needed this. We think we can be good, but winning these games helps.”
Muñoz emerged as a true run-pass threat in the win over the Pintos. He had a hand in everything the Jaguars did, including the game-winning 2-point conversion that handed Capital a 35-34 overtime win.
Of course, doing that against Moriarty is one thing. The Pintos have played only twice and, until that visit to Capital, hadn’t scored in the fourth quarter since 2019.
Doing it against the crosstown rival Demons is quite another. Santa Fe High (3-0) is seeking its first 4-0 start since Ronald Reagan was in office. What’s more, their defense held St. Michael’s to a first-quarter touchdown and ended a 13-year losing streak to the Horsemen.
While the jury’s still out on just how good Santa Fe High is — a Class 6A program, the Demons won’t face a team from its own level until the district opener next week in Albuquerque against sixth-ranked Eldorado.
“All I can say is we’re winning and we’re playing good,” said Demons running back Martel Mora, a physical, hard-charging running back who already has 456 yards and seven touchdowns in three games. As he goes, so goes the Santa Fe offense, a unit that has yet to reach its full potential behind a big, physical line and a seasoned quarterback in senior Luc Jaramillo.
As bright as the future seems to be for Santa Fe High, the reality is this: Win this game, take home the unofficial city championship by virtue of wins over St. Mike’s and Capital. It’s a prospect that seems almost too good to be true.
“The way we’re playing as a team, we’re working hard in practice and playing like a brotherhood,” Mora started, “I think we can do some things people probably didn’t think we could.”
City champs? Possibly.
Playoffs? Check back in seven weeks.
QB comparison
Jaramillo is the most seasoned quarterback in the city, now that Lucas Coriz is out for the year at St. Michael’s. He is running the ball less this year, having called his own number just 15 times in three games for 74 yards.
Muñoz had 14 runs in last week’s game alone, rushing for 119 yards and three touchdowns in the win against Moriarty. That doesn’t include the keeper that provided the walk-off points on a 2-point overtime conversion.
Jaramillo is averaging 110 yards passing and a touchdown per game while Muñoz flourished through the air against the Pintos. He competed 12 of 21 throws for two touchdowns.
The X-factor will be Mora. If the Jaguars can contain Santa Fe’s primary offensive weapon and hold him anywhere under 100 yards, it will come down to the play of the QBs.
Unreal start
Entering Week Four of the prep schedule, Santa Fe’s four teams are a combined 9-3 with two of those losses coming in games against one another. Toss in the quick starts by Pojoaque Valley and Los Alamos and it’s an odd year where every team within a 30-mile radius is above .500 through three weeks.
