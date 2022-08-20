The 2022 boys soccer schedules for Santa Fe schools. Dates and times are subject to change.
Santa Fe High
Aug. 27 Kirtland Central, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 30 at Santa Fe Prep, 4 p.m.
Sept. 3 Los Alamos, 1 p.m.
Sep 6 at Abq. Hope Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 8-10 at Abq. Academy Tournament
Sept. 13 at Abq. Cibola, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 Rio Rancho Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Sept. 21 Abq. High, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Los Lunas 11:30 a.m.
Sept. 28 Abq. Manzano, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Capital, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Abq. Rio Grande, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Abq. High, 11 a.m.
Oct. 12 Los Lunas, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Abq. Manzano, 1 p.m.
Oct. 19 Capital, 6 p.m.
Oct 22 Abq. Rio Grande, 11 a.m.
Capital
Aug. 31 Grants, 5 p.m.
Sept. 3 Santa Fe Prep, 6 p.m.
Sept. 6 Rio Rancho, 6 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Las Vegas Robertson, 3 p.m.
Sept. 13 at St. Michael's, 4 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Abq. Del Norte, 3:30 p.m
Sept. 20 Academy for Technology and the Classics, 6 p.m.
Sept. 21 Abq. Rio Grande, 4 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Abq. High, 4 p.m.
Sept. 28 Los Lunas, 4 p.m.
Oct. 1 Santa Fe High, 1 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Abq. Manzano, 3 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Abq. Rio Grande, noon
Oct. 12 Abq. High, 4 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Los Lunas, noon
Oct. 19 at Santa Fe High, 6 p.m.
Oct. 22 Abq. Manzano, 11 a.m.
St. Michael's
Monday Pojoaque Valley, 3 p.m.
Friday/Saturday at Sangre de Cristo Classic (Taos), TBA
Sept. 1 at Abq. Sandia Prep, 4 p.m.
Sept. 7 Abq. Bosque School 4 p.m.
Sept. 13 Capital, 4 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Taos, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17 Socorro, 11 a.m.
Sept. 20 at Tierra Encantada 4 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Moriarty 5 p.m.
Oct. 1 Monte Del Sol, 11 a.m.
Oct. 4 at Santa Fe Prep, 3 p.m.
Oct. 6 Las Vegas Robertson, 3 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Las Vegas Robertson 3 p.m.
Oct. 13 at East Mountain, 4 p.m.
Oct. 18 Santa Fe Prep, 3 p.m.
Santa Fe Prep
Monday Los Alamos, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday at Abq. Bosque School, 3 p.m.
Aug. 30 Santa Fe High, 4 p.m.
Sept. 1 Taos, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 3, at Capital, 6 p.m.
Sept. 8 Abq. Oak Grove Classical/Menaul, 3 p.m.
Sept. 13 East Mountain, 5 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Monte del Sol, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23/24 at Abq. Sandia Prep Invitational, TBA
Sept. 27 at Las Vegas Robertson, 3 p.m.
Sept. 29 Academy for Technology and the Classics, 3 p.m.
Oct. 4 St. Michael's, 3 p.m.
Oct. 9 Abq. Hope Christian, 10 a.m.
Oct. 12 Las Vegas Robertson, 3 p.m.
Oct. 18 at St. Michael's, 3 p.m.
Monte del Sol
Sept. 1 Abq. Oak Grove Classical/Menaul, 4 p.m.
Sept. 3 at East Mountain, 1 p.m.
Sept. 8 Moriarty, 4 p.m.
Sept. 13 Pojoaque Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 15 Santa Fe Prep, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 Las Vegas Robertson, 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 at St. Michael's, 11 a.m.
Oct. 6 at Academy for Technology and the Classics, 5 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Las Vegas Robertson, 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 Academy for Technology and the Classics, 5 p.m.
Tierra Encantada
Friday/Saturday at Sangre de Cristo Classic (Taos), TBA
Sept. 1 Moriarty, 4 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Moreno Valley, 4 p.m.
Sept. 13 Abq. Oak Grove Classical/Menaul, 4 p.m.
Sept. 20 St. Michael's, 4 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Academy for Technology and the Classics, 4 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Questa, 3 p.m.
Oct. 10 Moreno Valley, 4 p.m.
Oct. 13 Academy for Technology and the Classics, 4 p.m.
Oct. 17 Questa, 4 p.m.
Academy for Technology and the Classics
Aug. 27 at Abq. Oak Grove Classical/Menaul, 1 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Portales, 3 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Las Vegas Robertson, 10 a.m.
Sept. 13 at Questa, 4 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Capital, 6 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Taos, 6 p.m.
Sept. 24 Portales, 3 p.m.
Sept. 27 Tierra Encantada, 3 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Santa Fe Prep, 3 p.m.
Oct. 6 Monte del Sol, 5 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Tierra Encantada, 4 p.m.
Oct. 18 Las Vegas Robertson, 4 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Monte del Sol, 5 p.m.