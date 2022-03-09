ALBUQUERQUE — Coming into the Class 3A quarterfinal against third-seeded Sandia Prep, the No. 11 Santa Fe Indian School had the title of “Cinderella” sewn up.
On Wednesday night, the Braves added “Cardiac Kids” and “Comeback Kids” to their 2021-22 résumé, shocking the host Sundevils 64-63 in overtime to advance to the Friday semifinals.
With 2.4 seconds in overtime, SFIS senior forward Leighton Galvan took an entry pass from junior Owen Pecos on the right sideline and muscled his way underneath Sandia Prep sophomore Jaxon Felt to lay in the winning bucket.
“I just felt like I was going to get the ball,” Galvan said, “[The defenders] both closed down on Owen because he was having a good game. I knew my only job was to make it. Since I’m a senior, I needed to make it to keep my career and the team going.”
Galvan and freshman point guard Kenyan Callado led Santa Fe Indian (11-15) with 18 points, and junior Taylor Torivio added 11 points. The trio accounted for 11 of SFIS’ 13 3-pointers in the game, and Callado scored seven of his 18 points in the overtime.
“I’m speechless right now,” Callado said. “We started off missing our shots, and the environment was loud. We just had to settle down and be what we’re capable of.”
SFIS advances to play District 2-3A foe Robertson at 1:30 p.m. in the Rio Rancho Event Center. The second-seeded Cardinals drubbed No. 7 Albuquerque Bosque School 88-59. Robertson swept the season series with the Braves with a 56-29 win at home and a 73-53 win at SFIS.
On Tuesday, Sandia Prep (15-12) was paced by senior post Mac Manzanares, who finished with 30 points in the loss.
SFIS overcame a 15-6 first-quarter deficit and had lackluster play in the first half that left the Braves’ numerous and vociferous supporters eerily silent.
After shooting just 2-of-14 in the first quarter, the Braves rallied and made a run to trail 25-21 with six seconds left in the second quarter. Sandia Prep finished the half with a long-range trey at the buzzer to give the Sundevils a 28-21 halftime lead.
SFIS came out with urgency in the third quarter, starting the half with a 9-0 run capped by a Galvan trey that ignited the Braves’ shooters and their crowd.
With the Braves fans making a joyous racket, SFIS took a 30-28 lead and went back and forth with the Sundevils for the rest of the game.
The Braves led 40-35 with 1:36 left in the third quarter, but Sandia Prep closed to 40-39 to end the third quarter.
Like a pair of Hollywood heavyweight prizefighters, the Sundevils and SFIS traded punches to begin the fourth quarter, trading four 3-pointers total. The Braves looked to be in control at 49-45 with 5:17 left in regulation. But the Sundevils made a five-point run to tie the game at 49-all.
Torivio hit a triple to give SFIS a 52-49 advantage. But Prep outscored the Braves 5-2 over the last 3 minutes to send the game to overtime.
The Sundevils got Manzanares and junior Felt going in the extra period, and Prep took a 62-57 lead into the final 45 seconds. But Callado hit a vital 3-point and made a slashing drive to cut the lead to 63-62.
Sandia Prep’s Alexander Jeffries was fouled with 16.5 seconds and had a chance to add to the Sundevils advantage but missed both free throws. SFIS took the ball and, after a timeout, set up for the final winning sequence, with Braves fans making maximum noise.
“We were just a little more physical in the second half and didn’t let [Manzanares] get so many easy touches,” Braves head coach Jason Abeyta said. “We wanted to put a man on him all the time, and I think we tired him out. We made a few adjustments, tried not to foul as much.
“We play in a pretty tough district … and you’ve got to play your A-game. We didn’t learn that early on. But now they’re learning it on the fly,” he said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.