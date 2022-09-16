ALBUQUERQUE — Three minutes did more than give the Cibola Lady Cougars comfort.
It also tamed the Santa Fe High Demonettes.
Using a combination of speed and superb ball-handling, Cibola scored twice early in the first half but spent the rest of Friday afternoon in a duel with Santa Fe High goalkeeper Molly Wissman in a 2-0 nondistrict win.
Wissman, who is bound for the University of Denver, had 11 saves and broke up several other Lady Cougar breakaways to keep them off the scoreboard over the final 65 minutes.
But the three-minute period in which Cibola (6-3) scored their only goals of the match had the Demonettes (5-3-1) on their heels for most of the rest of the first half. The tentative play showed on the back line, as the Santa Fe High defenders seemed to react slowly to the onrushing Lady Cougars attack.
"Being down 2-0 is really mentally hard," Wissman said. "You feel like you're not going to come back."
That prompted Wissman to play the role of superhero. It started 10 minutes into the match, when she broke intercepted a pass into the box from Ariana Bathurst.
But she couldn't stop Lady Cougars star midfielder Ava Carpentier, who headed in Brooke Volza's corner-kick cross past Wissman in the 13th minute to break the scoreless tussle.
It wasn't two minutes later when the Cibola duo of Mireya Torres and Brooke Volza combined for the second goal, as Volza flipped her shot from 15 yards out into the upper right hand.
Just like that, the feistiness the Demonettes showed through the opening moments disappeared. Santa Fe High head coach Justin Najaka said his team began to battle for 50-50 balls better in the last 5 minutes of the first half and continued to do that through much of the second.
"The good thing, I told the girls, was that we had some momentum going into half," Najaka said. "Everyone was smiling, having fun, ready to play."
Still, Cibola's quickness in the midfield affected Santa Fe High's ability to build an attack. Cibola was quick to jump on the first or second passes when the ball reached the midfield and counterattack.
"That was something we talked about during practices all week," Demonettes senior striker Jazzi Gonzalez said. "It was knowing they were going to counter hard."
Wissman saved seven shots in the second half, including consecutive kick saves of Volza's attempts to score within seconds of each other. When Volza sailed her third try wide, she and Wissman laid on the ground, exhausted by their showdown.
"My goal in the second half was no more goals," Wissman said. "I didn't want that feeling of being scored upon again. The way I do that is to talk to my defense as much as I can."
With Wissman locked in, the Demonettes tried to find a way to create offense. They tried to send passes over the top of the Cibola defense in the hopes Gonzalez would chase it down.
That strategy worked once, setting up a direct kick to the left of the penalty box in the 55th minute. Tatiana Winter sent a shot to the goal that Lady Cougar goalkeeper Lindsey Heras blocked, which then hit the side post and bounced in front of a gaggle of Demonettes — none of whom could take advantage of the gift.
"Asha [Smelser] got a foot on it, Lily [Earnest] got a foot on it, Kaya [Schlesinger-Hanson] almost got a foot on it," Gonzalez said. "It was bouncing around. ... It was a struggle when that is happening."
It made those three minutes a little bit harder to swallow.