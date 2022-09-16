Santa Fe High School logo

ALBUQUERQUE — Three minutes did more than give the Cibola Lady Cougars comfort. 

It also tamed the Santa Fe High Demonettes. 

Using a combination of speed and superb ball-handling, Cibola scored twice early in the first half but spent the rest of Friday afternoon in a duel with Santa Fe High goalkeeper Molly Wissman in a 2-0 nondistrict win. 

Popular in the Community