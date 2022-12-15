100822 jw robertson stmike football6.jpg

St. Michael’s senior Creed Chavez celebrates a touchdown catch during an October game against Las Vegas Robertson. Chavez, along with fellow Horseman Taven Lozada received first team honors on the New Mexico High School Coaches Association’s annual all-state football rosters.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

First-team honors for St. Michael’s senior Creed Chavez and awards for most of the Horsemen’s down linemen highlighted Thursday’s release of the New Mexico High School Coaches Association’s annual all-state football teams.

A starter on offense, defense and special teams for a St. Michael’s team that reached the Class 3A state championship game for the second straight year, Chavez was voted first-team in 3A as a receiver, defensive back and punter. He and senior Taven Lozada (defensive end) were the only players from coach Joey Fernandez’s program to be named to the first team.

“Some surprises, good and bad,” Fernandez said. “The best part was getting most of our line recognized. We basically had someone at every position get all-state, and I wasn’t necessarily expecting that.”

