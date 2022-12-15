St. Michael’s senior Creed Chavez celebrates a touchdown catch during an October game against Las Vegas Robertson. Chavez, along with fellow Horseman Taven Lozada received first team honors on the New Mexico High School Coaches Association’s annual all-state football rosters.
First-team honors for St. Michael’s senior Creed Chavez and awards for most of the Horsemen’s down linemen highlighted Thursday’s release of the New Mexico High School Coaches Association’s annual all-state football teams.
A starter on offense, defense and special teams for a St. Michael’s team that reached the Class 3A state championship game for the second straight year, Chavez was voted first-team in 3A as a receiver, defensive back and punter. He and senior Taven Lozada (defensive end) were the only players from coach Joey Fernandez’s program to be named to the first team.
“Some surprises, good and bad,” Fernandez said. “The best part was getting most of our line recognized. We basically had someone at every position get all-state, and I wasn’t necessarily expecting that.”
Capital had two players earn honorable mentions in Class 6A while Los Alamos (5A) and Taos (4A) each had at least one player named first-team all-state, as did Escalante in 2A. New Mexico School for the Deaf, which reached the 6-man playoffs as an at-large team, did not have any players selected.
Voting was done by head coaches from each class, but only after each was invited to a virtual conference to gather everyone’s input. Fernandez said he missed the 3A call, so having other coaches recognize his team’s accomplishments was welcome news.
“I’ll always say this, but a few more guys on the first team would have been nice,” Fernandez said. “I think every coach says that.”
Capital running back Juan Muñoz-Lozoya and Isaiah Valdez were recognized on the 6A honorable mention squad. Muñoz-Lozoya was the team’s top running back whole Valdez anchored the Jaguars’ defensive line.
In 5A, Los Alamos had linebacker Teke Nieto and kicker Haiden Jorgenson earn first-team honors as they led the Hilltoppers to a district title and state playoff berth.
In 4A, Taos senior Favian Cordova was voted first team at linebacker and second team as a receiver. He joined teammates Daemon Ely (second-team DL, honorable mention QB), Jerome Martinez (second team linebacker) and Lionel Salazar (second team defensive back).
Española Valley had a pair of players, running back Alejandro Chavez and tight end Kevin Coffeen, voted to the 4A second team.
Chavez was the Horsemen’s top receiver and its outspoken leader on a defense that emerged as one of the top units in 3A. Often assigned to the opponent’s top receiving threat, he developed into a shutdown defensive back early in the season and only got better as the Horsemen went on a run through the playoffs.
A special teams regular a year ago, he assumed the role as punter this fall and quickly gained a reputation for knuckling kicks that had plenty of hang time. His ability to consistently flip the field became one of the biggest weapons in the St. Michael’s special teams arsenal.
Lozada’s first and only season as a varsity player was one to remember. A transfer from Santa Fe High after his sophomore year, he was forced to play his entire junior season on the junior varsity before making his varsity debut in August. He made an immediate impact as an edge rusher who had the mobility and skill to drop into pass coverage.
He was also named to a Horsemen-heavy second team at tight end. Teammates Dillon Pacheco, Matthias Duran and Joseph Sanchez (all offensive line) were honored, as were second-team quarterback Zach Martinez, running back Marcus Leyba and receiver Cole Sanchez.
Horsemen center Isaiah Mossman was voted to the honorable mention team, giving four of the five St. Michael’s lineman an all-state honor.
“To see that is such a good reward for those kids,” Fernandez said. “Some years you’re happy with one or two, so to get that many on there says a lot about how much work they put in to earn it.”
The 3A first-team defense had Robertson’s Bodie Schlinger (line) and Ace Gonzalez (linebacker) while the second team had St. Michael’s players Leyba and Andy Dang (linebackers), Gage Bass, Duran and Pahecho (linemen). Horsemen senior Jacob Katko was voted honorable mention at linebacker.
In 2A, Escalante’s Dominick Arellano was honored as a first-team kicker and honorable mention at receiver and defensive back. He was one of six Lobos recognized.