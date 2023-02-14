Take a bow, Capital Jaguars. Ravens Nation is thanking you right now.

Capital is thriving in its role as the spoiler of District 5-5A — and it could be saving its postseason hopes in the process.

Capital pulled off its second straight upset Tuesday night when it knocked off co-district leader Santa Fe High 72-64 in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium. That was the first of two shockers in 5-5A play, with the second coming when Albuquerque Rio Grande dominated Los Lunas in a 64-46 win.