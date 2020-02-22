ALBUQUERQUE — You might want to circle the third weekend of February 2021 on your calendar.
It’s then that the state will likely see Santa Fe Prep’s Sophia Gossum complete her steady ascension to the top of the high school swimming penthouse.
A sophomore, Gossum came painfully close to sweeping the freestyle sprint events during Saturday afternoon’s finals of the State Swimming and Diving Championship at the Albuquerque Academy Natatorium. She finished second in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle, losing the shorter race by just .08 of a second.
“My goal was to come in here and get better than I had done last year,” Gossum said. “I did that, so that’s something I can be happy about.”
Gossum was on the podium in two events as a freshman, finishing third twice. Using the last two state meets as a gauge, it’s reasonable to assume she’ll be a major threat at next year’s championships. The girl who beat her in the 50 was Grace Gehlert, a senior from Eldorado. Gossum was edged by La Cueva junior Hannah Meek in the 100.
Just getting to this point has been a gradual climb for Gossum. She spent the last few years traveling to Pojoaque to train with her club coach from Los Alamos, kicking her training into high gear when she was 11.
All those hours in the pool helped her become the sprinter she is today. She competed in four events Saturday, swimming the anchor leg in the Blue Griffins’ fifth-place finish in the 200 free relay and the third leg in the team’s 10th-place finish in the medley relay.
All told, four events with three medals — and a heap of expectations for 2021.
“I think that’s OK with me because I like the pressure,” Gossum said. “I don’t mind if people have those expectations.”
Gossum’s effort in the anchor leg of the free relay might have been her most impressive. The Griffins were well out of it in seventh place by the time she got off the pool deck but her time of 24.10 seconds was the second-fastest of the anchors and was more than enough to have the team jump a couple of spots.
Another Prep swimmer was simply brilliant in her finals effort in the 100 backstroke. Sophomore Emma Kelley had the only sub-30 split on the final leg and won the state title in a time of 58.42 — a full quarter of a second faster than anyone else. She made up nearly four-tenths of a second on race leader Fiona Trotz-Chavez of Sandia at the turn.
The story in the team competition was the all-world effort of the Los Alamos boys. The Hilltoppers’ 377 points was enough to edge host Albuquerque Academy for the state championship. It’s their 19th overall and first since 2005.
St. Michael’s had enough points to finish 16th with Taos one spot behind and Santa Fe High in 19th. Santa Fe Prep was 22nd in a crowded field of 25 teams.
Los Alamos had just one race win, getting the vast majority of their team points through sheer numbers of swimmers reaching the finals. Sophomore Orion Henderson won the 500 freestyle in a time of 4 minutes, 38.42 seconds and was second in the 200 free. He was also part of the free relay teams in the 200 and 400.
Henderson’s win in the 500 included a Northern field that had St. Michael’s sophomore Ethan Manske finish third and Santa Fe High freshman Elias Gibson take sixth. Manske was 12 seconds off Henderson’s winning time with Gibson six seconds behind Manske.
Gibson also competed in the individual medley but did not place. Manske was fifth in the 100 backstroke, a race that had Los Alamos swimmers Ian Jaegers and Ming Lo also reach the podium with third- and sixth-place finishes, respectively.
The Hilltoppers had already wrapped up the team title by time the final race, the 400 free relay, rolled around. Academy won it, but Los Alamos was second behind the combined effort of Maximilian Corliss, Matias Rougier, Jaegers and Henderson. All four swimmers reached the podium in their two individual events while three Hilltoppers earned a top-eight finish in the diving competition.
The star of the day in diving was Eldorado senior Isaac Newman. His two-day point total of 624.65 shattered the 39-year-old state record set by Kurt Burgeson in 1981. Newman’s final dive drew scores of 9.0 or 9.5 from all five judges. When he was awarded his championship medal, Burgeson came out of the stands to hand it to him.
The girls’ team title went to Albuquerque Academy, the Chargers’ 20th overall. Los Alamos was a distant seventh with Santa Fe Prep taking 11th. Santa Fe High had 31 points to claim 16th place whie Taos was 20th.
Demonettes junior Sophia Snyder was 10th in the 500 free finals, taking second place in the consolation heat. Teammate Samantha Spiers was 11th in the 100 breaststroke. The sophomore was third in her consolation race.
