It might be district basketball tournament week, but Monday and Tuesday also bring crucial district playoff games that go beyond determining the top seed for tournaments.
In Northern New Mexico, there will be six playoff games that will greatly impact seeding for the state tournament.
Monday’s signature game is the District 5-5A playoff between Capital and Santa Fe High at 7 p.m. in the Pueblo Pavilion at Santa Fe Indian School. The winner has the inside track for the second seed in the Class 5A tournament, while the loser will likely settle for a top-four seed.
Also on the docket for Monday:
u St. Michael’s and Las Vegas Robertson’s game at 7 p.m. at Española Valley will determine the No. 1 seed for the District 2-3A Tournament. The Cardinals could lock in a top-two seed in the 3A tournament with a win, while the Horsemen could strengthen their case for a top-four seed.
u It will be an East-West (in this case, West Las Vegas) tussle for the top spot in 2-3A girls, with the playoff game in the John A. Wilson Complex at New Mexico Highlands University. A Robertson win would have serious implications for the 3A bracket, considering the Lady Cardinals own a ranking of 13th, thanks to a 2-8 start while senior wing Tessa Ortiz was out with an ankle injury.
u Pojoaque Valley and Española Valley will battle it out for the top seed in the District 2-4A girls tournament at 7:15 p.m. in Griffith Gymnasium, or after the Moriarty-Los Alamos boys district tournament game. The Elkettes are in the running for a top-four seed, while the Lady Sundevils will likely secure a home game for the 4A bracket.
u Escalante and Peñasco girls play for the fourth time this season, this time in a 5-2A playoff. The Lady Panthers are in competition with Mescalero Apache for the overall No. 1 seed in 2A, while the Lady Lobos could upset those plans with a win.
u New Mexico School for the Deaf takes on Jemez Valley in a 7-1A playoff Tuesday at either Albuquerque Menaul or Bernalillo, according to Roadrunners head coach Leo Gutierrez. NMSD could solidify a spot in the 1A bracket with a win but could be in jeopardy of missing the tournament with a Warriors win.
u u u
Speaking of the Capital-Santa Fe High playoff game, it will be the second half of a basketball tournament doubleheader as SFIS plays Raton in a boys opening-round 2-3A tournament game at 4 p.m. If you want to catch both games, you will have to pay for both games. The Pavilion will be cleared after the Braves-Tigers game and ticketholders for the playoff game will be ushered in afterward.
Also, Santa Fe High and Capital will sell tickets at their respective athletic department offices on campus starting Monday morning. Cost is $5 for adults and students, and yes, the fire marshal will be there to make sure capacity is met.
u u u
Hall of Fame thoroughbred jockey Mike Smith now has a New Mexico highway named after him.
The two-time Kentucky Derby winner and 26-time winner of Breeders Cup races spent part of his formative years making a name for himself at the Downs at Santa Fe. He parlayed that into an amazing career in which he has garnered over $312 million in winnings. A native of Dexter, he still has a number of friends and family in the Santa Fe area and is a frequent visitor to his old stomping grounds.
Last week the New Mexico Department of Transportation formally designated N.M. 2 outside his hometown as Mike Smith Highway.
The 33-mile stretch begins just south of Roswell, extends through Dexter, Hagerman and Lake Arthur before intersecting with Highway 285 just north of Artesia.
u u u
Yeah, so about that whole thing we mentioned a few weeks ago regarding the Pecos League dropping the White Sands franchise for 2020? Forget we said anything.
On Friday, the independent baseball league that includes your very own Santa Fe Fuego announced that White Sands will return after all. The Pupfish are set to unveil their schedule this week.
That brings the number of teams in the league to 13, an all-time high. The two-division format will remain the same but White Sands’ return throws a monkey wrench into the whole thing because it creates an imbalanced schedule.
The league said Friday that six teams (all from California) will make up the Pacific Division, while the seven-team Mountain will be Santa Fe, Roswell, Alpine, Trinidad, Garden City, Tucson and White Sands. The only team to play a cross-over schedule will be Tucson, which will only play road games against teams from the Pacific.
With one team idle at any time, it means built-in days off for teams in the Mountain.
Also, the league announced that the Mountain Division All-Star Game will be held at Fort Marcy Ballpark, likely some time in early July. The Pacific will have its own all-star game in Monterey, Calif.
Long story short, if you printed off your Fuego schedule and hung it proudly from your cubicle wall, go ahead and drop that thing in the shredder. A new one will be out soon.
u u u
Robertson senior Andrew Trujillo continued a tradition that never gets old with the wrestling program: winning multiple individual state titles. When he pinned Socorro’s Sean McNeil in the second period of the Class 1A/3A 145-pound finals, Trujillo secured his fourth state title to become the 21st wrestler in the state to achieve the feat. He is the fifth Cardinal to join that illustrious group, which includes his older brother Jonathan Trujillo (from 2015-18).
In all, the program has 10 wrestlers with three or more individual titles and all of them have come in the last 20 years.
u u u
Of the $528 million in capital outlay projects passed by the House during the recent legislative session, $1.5 million went to improving Dreamstyle Stadium at the University of New Mexico, and $4.1 will go toward securing land and paying for the initial design phase of the planned permanent home of the New Mexico United professional soccer team.
The team’s majority owner, Peter Trevisani, estimates that a new 15,000-seat stadium will cost approximately $75 million and that the team is willing to put up $1 million of its own money to fund the planning phase of the project. The United debuted last year, leading the United Soccer League in attendance while playing its home matches at Isotopes Park.
Trevisani said it will take a combined effort of the city, state and the private sector help to see the stadium project come to life, but he’s optimistic it can get off the ground within the next year. No site has been chosen for what would be a multipurpose site that would be designated as a sports and cultural center complete with art, shops and dining alongside the stadium itself.
