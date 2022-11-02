LAS CRUCES — All good things must come to an end.
It was appropriate — if not ironic — Santa Fe High’s drive for a second straight Class 5A boys soccer title ended Wednesday night at a place called Field of Dreams.
The plucky Demons overcame the departure of 13 players from last year’s championship team, then a rash of illnesses over the past five days, to arrive 80 minutes away from an improbable return to the big-school championship match.
But their hopes faded amid a high-octane performance by Las Cruces Centennial’s Saleh Alyones, who recorded a hat trick, and the wheezing and coughing that still permeated the Demons sidelines. They combined for a 5-0 win for the Hawks that secured their first appearance in the big-school final.
They will play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Rio Rancho Cleveland for the 5A title.
In a lot of ways, the outcome was a passing of the torch, as second-seeded Centennial (20-1-1) is one win away from accomplishing the goal the Demons achieved last season — a first state title for the program. In both cases, the programs’ march to the title involved plenty of groundbreaking moments.
“It’s a first for everything,” Hawks head coach Daniel Loya said. “It’s the first time that we got a bye at the very beginning, with the number two seed. Then, it’s the first time we win a quarterfinal game and the first time we win the semifinal game. Right now, we’re just along for the ride and hopefully, we can keep going.”
Those were all steps the sixth-seeded Demons (18-5) took last year, but they were determined to retrace their steps in the hopes lightning struck twice.
But the only thing that was striking was the speed and intensity the Hawks played, especially in the first 20 minutes. It took them just two minutes to earn their first corner kick. By the time the match hit the 10-minute mark, Demons goalkeeper Henry Kuchta already had four saves.
Santa Fe High senior midfielder Max Anderson said it took the team a while to adapt to the Hawks’ quickness and speed.
“They were a fast team,” Anderson said. “They used the wings on this wide field and just stretched us. They came at us, and we weren’t expecting it.”
The team was also struggling to recover from last weekend’s run of illness amid a 2-1 win over Albuquerque La Cueva in the quarterfinals. Demons head coach Chris Eadie said four players played despite still taking antibiotics as they recovered from flu-like symptoms.
When the team talked at halftime, at least a half-dozen players coughed and wheezed. Junior forward Chris Solano made it through 30 minutes before he was done for the day after missing the quarterfinal match.
“We tried to recover, and we tried to do the best we could with the personnel we had available,” Eadie said.
Inevitability wafted in the air until the 20th minute, when Alyones, Class 5A’s top goalscorer, struck. On yet another corner kick chance, Hawks midfielder Josiah Herrera sent the ball into the penalty box, and the normally sure-footed Santa Fe High back line couldn’t clear the crossing pass.
Alyones slithered to the loose ball near the goal line and redirected it into the right side of the net to break the scoreless tie.
It was a sign of things to come, as the Demons consistently struggled to clear passes into the box. More often than not, it was a Hawk who swooped in to take the ball and create havoc.
Alyones would pull off a similar feat in the 48th minute, once again finding a 50-50 ball on the left side of the goal that had his name on it. He one-touched it past Kuchta for his second goal of the night to make it 3-0.
The finale of his hat trick came 14 minutes later, when he took a Carlos Montoya pass, dribbled left into the box past several Santa Fe High defenders and rifled his third goal into the upper left of the goal to make it 4-0. It all but assured Centennial safe passage to the finals.
“You look at four of the five goals they had, and the ball was bouncing around,” Eadie said. “Sometimes, the bounces don’t do go your way.”
Despite their struggles, the Demons had a 20-minute stretch to end the first half where they played the Hawks even-up, and even had chances to cut the margin in half.
After Hawks sophomore midfielder Evan Kraenzel stole a Demons pass at midfield and blew past the slow-reacting Demons defense and beat Kuchta with a dribbler into the middle of the goal for
3-0, Santa Fe High finally put some pressure on the Hawks.
Demons midfielder Evan Eadie found forward Jan Konings on the right side outside the penalty box, but Konings’ shot sailed right at Hawks ’keeper Seth Buchanan for the save in the 25th minute.
Six minutes later, Evan Eadie had a free kick from about 40 yards find midfielder Pablo Canivell in the box, but his header went wide right.
“We started possessing the ball more and started getting chances,” Demons senior defender Owen Lock said. “We were hoping to get one [goal] before halftime. Then, we came out in the second half a little flat, and they pounced on us.”
Despite the loss, there was plenty for the Demons to enjoy. They had a 40-6 record over the past two years — the best stretch the program has ever had. Even though they lost so many key players, including Gatorade Player of the Year Alex Waggoner, Santa Fe High managed to adjust and produce a season no one on the team expected — not even their coach.
“This year, we were like, ‘Let’s have fun our senior year,’ ” Anderson said. “We didn’t expect to be good, and then we’re in the playoffs and we win two games. It’s been a great year playing. I know I won’t forget this.”
Still, a moment in time came to a close for Santa Fe High on Wednesday night. But what moments they were.