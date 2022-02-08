Boys basketball
Las Vegas Robertson 73, Santa Fe Indian School 53
What happened: The Cardinals were tough defensively when they needed to be, allowing just 14 points in the second and third quarters combined to defeat the Braves in a District 2-3A game Tuesday in Michael Marr Gymnasium. SFIS was within 20-18 after a quarter, but Robertson went on an 18-7 run in the second quarter to take a 38-25 lead into the locker room. The Cardinals came out and allowed seven more points, as their lead grew to to 53-32.
Top players: Cardinals senior guard Mathew Gonzales was electric in the first half, scoring 20 of his 30 points in that span. Bodie Schlinger had all 15 of his points in the opening half. Mateo Contreras added 10. The Braves were led by Leighton Galvan, who had his second straight 26-point performance.
What's next: Robertson (13-6 overall, 5-1 in 2-3A) entertains the red-hot St. Michael's Horsemen on Friday. SFIS (8-10, 1-5) play at Raton on Saturday.
Monte del Sol 82, Native American Community Academy 25
What happened: The Dragons were the ones who could work on things besides winning, as they jumped out to a 31-5 lead after a quarter and cruised from there in a 2-2A game in Albuquerque. They capped the game by shutting out the Eagles in the fourth quarter. "All [players] got a lot of playing time and they all worked very hard," Monte del Sol head coach Ralph Casaus said. "We were working on things to get ready for [Academy for Technology and the Classics] and Menaul."
Top players: Kevin Enriquez had a game-high 22 points for the Dragons, while Xandro Zubia and Dominic Saiz each added 18 and Ivan Morales dropped 17.
What's next: Monte del Sol (6-8, 2-3) plays ATC on Thursday. The Dragons upset the Phoenix, 39-38, on Jan. 25.
Girls basketball
Albuquerque High 61, Capital 26
What happened: The Lady Jaguars were within 14-12 of the District 5-5A leading Lady Bulldogs after a quarter, but they never reached double figures in a quarter the rest of the way. Albuquerque High outscored Capital 13-3 in the second quarter to take a 27-15 halftime lead, then scored 24 points in the third quarter to make it 51-20.
Top players: Ariana Sanchez led the Lady Bulldogs with 26 points, while Leilani Love chipped in with 19. Capital had Shania Gallegos score seven points.
What's next: Capital (6-16, 3-3) plays Los Lunas at home Friday.
