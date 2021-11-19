For all the progress Las Vegas Robertson’s offense has made, its head coach would like to take an old-school approach.
For the first time in four years, the Cardinals have an offense that is the envy of Class 3A, as it has averaged 37.1 points per game this season. Not since the 2017 squad, which averaged 37.7 points per game, have they been this prolific.
Robertson’s head coach Leroy Gonzalez said that is great, but what he wants to see from his offense at 1 p.m. Saturday in a Class 3A semifinal showdown against Socorro at Cardinal Field is something more pedestrian, yet just as effective. The winner between the second-seeded Warriors (9-2) and the No. 3 Cardinals will play the No. 4 St. Michael’s-
No. 1 Raton winner next week for the 3A title.
It’s not that he doesn’t want the offense to score a lot of points, but Gonzalez said he’d rather see the Cardinals (9-2) score by grinding out yards and keeping the Socorro defense on the field. That way, it keeps the Warriors’ equally productive offense (averaging 41.2 points per game) on the sidelines.
“We got into this ‘Robertson scoring 40 points a game’ deal,” Gonzalez said. “If you’ve been around me a long time, you know I like long drives for any game. I’m three-, four-yards-in-a-cloud-of-dust kind of guy because it helps toward the end of games.”
That has not been in large supply this year, thanks in part to perhaps the best quarterback in Class 3A in Matthew Gonzales. The 5-foot-6 senior leads the team in total offense with more than 204 yards per game and has been responsible for 33 of Robertson’s 60 touchdowns. He leads the team in rushing with 1,051 yards with 19 touchdowns while also throwing for 11 touchdowns.
Gonzales’ ability to make big plays has been a great asset in many ways, but it also took the Cardinals away from being consistent with its run game.
While Robertson only had
88 yards on the ground in a 27-6 win over West Las Vegas in the quarterfinals last week, it suited Gonzalez’s taste — it happened on 26 carries, good for average gain of 3.4 yards.
Gonzalez said it will be important to use the ground game to control the tempo against a speedy Warriors squad.
“If Matthew is busting for 70 or 80 [yards], I’m not gonna complain,” Gonzalez said. “But you know our type of game is to slow it down.”
While Gonzalez is worried about Socorro’s speed, Warriors head coach Damien Ocampo said Robertson is hardly a plodding team solely relying on its quarterback.
“We’re pretty fast, but I don’t think there is really that much of a difference between our team speed and theirs,” Ocampo said. “So, it surprises me he says that. They’re pretty quick, too. “
Socorro has its own dual-threat quarterback in junior Marcus Armijo, but he also has running back Jordan Armijo to give defenses pause for thought. Ocampo said the key will be who can assert its physicality.
“We’ve got guys that like to get after it, but we’re going to have to play physical because if we don’t, it’s gonna be a long day for us,” Ocampo said.
Ocampo will know because the Cardinals will be doing what Gonzalez loves to do best — run the ball three-to-four yards at a time.
