Robertson High School logo

Boys basketball

Las Vegas Robertson 61, Santa Fe Prep 47

What happened: The Cardinals found themselves in a hole, falling behind 10-2 to start and 26-16 midway through the second quarter before finding their rhythm in a District 2-3A game in Michael Marr Gymnasium on Saturday. Robertson finished the first half on a 14-2 run to take a 30-28 lead at the half, then held the Blue Griffins to just nine points in the third quarter to take a 48-37 lead into the final quarter.

