What happened: The Cardinals found themselves in a hole, falling behind 10-2 to start and 26-16 midway through the second quarter before finding their rhythm in a District 2-3A game in Michael Marr Gymnasium on Saturday. Robertson finished the first half on a 14-2 run to take a 30-28 lead at the half, then held the Blue Griffins to just nine points in the third quarter to take a 48-37 lead into the final quarter.
"We got into some foul trouble with Mitch [Grover] and Morgan [Fields]," Prep head coach Joe Vigil said. "They had three [fouls] by the end of the second quarter."
Top players: Cardinals senior post Bodie Schlinger scored all 22 of his points in the final three periods after a scoreless first quarter, with 14 coming in the crucial third quarter. Ace Gonzalez added 13 points and Jesse James Gonzales scored 10. Prep had Van Anderson score 17 points, while Fields had 12 and Grover scored 11.
What's next: Robertson (15-2, 2-0) plays at West Las Vegas Tuedsay. Prep (6-7, 0-1) heads to Raton Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Pecos 47, Academy for Technology and the Classics 43
What happened: The Lady Panthers took advantage of the absence of Phoenix sophomore guard Monica Marquez by pressing their way to a 20-9 lead early in the second quarter of a nondistrict game in Louis G. Sanchez Memorial Gymnasium. ATC didn't waver and even tied the score at 23-all early in the third before another rash of turnovers helped the Lady Panthers build a 43-31 lead and hold off a late Phoenix rally despite going almost four minutes without scoring to record their fifth straight win.
Top players: Natalia Stout scored 24 points to lead Pecos, and her bucket at the 2-minute mark of the fourth gave the Lady Panthers a 45-33 lead. Chanelle Jaeger led ATC with 12 points, while Naz Romero and Jada Gallegos each added 10.
What's next: The Lady Panthers (11-6) travel to Ojo Caliente on Tuesday to play 2A's top-ranked team in Mesa Vista. ATC (10-5) returns to district play the same day in taking on winless Monte del Sol.