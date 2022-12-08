Robertson High School logo

Boys basketball

Las Vegas Robertson 78, Socorro 52

What happened: The Cardinals might be late starters to the 2022-23 season, but they are making up for lost time quickly. Robertson built a 38-25 halftime lead Thursday in the opening round of the Bruce King Tournament at Moriarty, then outscored the Warriors 20-10 in the third quarter to seal the win. Even more impressive was the balance on the offensive end, as all 11 players scored.

