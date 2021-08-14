LAS VEGAS, N.M.
The buzz around town for Northern New Mexico’s most consistent winner isn’t what it used to be — but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
It wasn’t that long ago that people in these parts didn’t need much to get fired up about the Cardinals. Home games would be mostly packed and the talk around the Meadow City was all about their chances in the playoffs.
“You don’t really hear that anymore,” said Leroy Gonzalez, Robertson’s head coach since 2010. “I guess all that winning changed the expectations.”
Four straight trips to the state finals and six straight double-digit-win seasons have taken the shine off the hype. Same, too, for a pandemic that has deprived the locals of high school football since the end of the 2019 season.
Robertson and crosstown rival West Las Vegas took the 2020 season off.
“Yeah, sitting around knowing a lot of other teams we usually play were getting the chance to play and we weren’t wasn’t easy,” said quarterback Matthew Gonzales. “It took two years to get back out here. That’s a lot of waiting around, you know?”
The fabulously mulleted Gonzales, all 5-foot-7 and 151 pounds of him, embodies what it’s like to be a Robertson football player; tough, determined and fearless. The program that has averaged nearly 10 wins a season for the past 15 years has cultivated the respect of the entire state by proving heart is mightier than girth.
Despite skipping a year, not much has changed for the Cardinals. This fall’s team has just four seniors and will employ a slew of underclassmen who are, as some of the players put it, basically newcomers to the sport. The entire sophomore class was held out last season, making them and all the freshmen the bulk of the roster.
One of the veterans is Adrian Rivera, a junior who will play offensive line and linebacker. Like most of the team, he spent the past year working out on his own or at a local gym. It wasn’t until the past two weeks that he was able to grab a helmet and get back onto the field.
“I’m ready for this, but, yeah, it’s been a long time since we’ve done this together,” Rivera said. “This is a young team with a lot of new guys, but it’s like the coaches always say: Stick to the basics and do what Robertson has always done. Nothing really changes around here because it has worked.”
Perhaps the biggest change is on the offensive line, where junior Ace Gonzalez, the coach’s son, is leaving the skill positions behind to take over as the team’s starting center. He was the long snapper in 2019, so there is some familiarity with snapping the ball.
“I’ll do whatever it takes to help the team,” he said. “Yeah, everyone wants to be the guy to carry the ball or score touchdowns, but if they need me to block and be a lineman, then that’s what I’ll do. I just want to play and I want us to win.”
Of course, you can’t talk about Robertson football without mentioning the greatest homefield advantage in the state. While Artesia has the Bulldog Bowl, Clovis has Leon Williams Stadium and Las Cruces has the energy of the Field of Dreams, there’s no place opponents dread more than the so-called grass field of Cardinals Stadium.
For the uninitiated, no one wants to play there by midseason. Notoriously overwatered and vastly overused, it historically lacks consistent grass coverage between the hash marks. What parts aren’t muddy and clumpy are usually rock hard and have the texture of an industrial sander.
The pandemic seems to have changed all that. Two years of inactivity have allowed the grass to reclaim the landing strip down the middle of the field. All the lumps and divots have been covered by lush green grass.
“It looks like a real football field now,” Leroy Gonzalez said, looking about 100 yards to his right during a recent practice. “I don’t like it.”
That’s because the Cardinals finally have their own practice field. Until this month, the football team practiced on the same field it played on, tearing at the grass every day from August through late November.
“I think we can still make it into a field no one wants to play on,” said senior Isaiah Estrada. “Just give us a few games on there and it will look normal again.”
NOTES
The Cardinals have opened each of their past two seasons (2018 and 2019) with wins over Santa Fe High. They meet again next week at Ivan Head Stadium in what should be a great early season test for both teams. ... Ace Gonzalez will switch jersey numbers this year, from No. 6 to No. 69. As the backup quarterback, he loves the idea of potentially running the offense wearing a lineman’s digits. ... Robertson battled Portales to a tie in the teams’ preseason scrimmage on Friday night at Al Whitehead Field in Portales. Each team scored one touchdown. ... Depth could be helped if a trio of out-of-state transfers pan out. Gonzalez said a lineman weighing roughly 300 pounds has enrolled in school after his family relocated from Maryland. There is also a pair of brothers, one a junior, the other a freshman, who moved to ‘Vegas from Louisiana. All three were in shorts and T-shirts at Thursday’s practice, although none had gotten physicals and been cleared to officially join the team.
