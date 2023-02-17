Capital High School logo

One point was all Anika Rodriguez needed to make history — and add to her family’s legacy.

Capital’s 165-pound wrestler in the girls division of the State Wrestling Championships gutted it out a in a tense 1-0 win over Farmington’s Lilly Delegarito in the quarterfinals Friday night in the Rio Rancho Events Center. The win ensured Rodriguez a coveted top-six finish in the division, making her the first girls wrestler to finish on the podium for the Jaguars.

It was the highlight of the tournament’s opening day, as she was the lone Capital wrestler to advance in the winner’s bracket, while Santa Fe High placed two wrestlers in the semifinals. Freshman Elias Mendiola made a furious comeback from a 4-1 deficit to pull out a 5-4 win over Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage’s Ryan Clement in the 121 quarterfinals. Teammate Jeremiah Trujillo was efficient and workman-like in dispatching Jayden Garcia of Atrisco Heritage 6-4 to reach the 139 semis.