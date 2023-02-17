One point was all Anika Rodriguez needed to make history — and add to her family’s legacy.
Capital’s 165-pound wrestler in the girls division of the State Wrestling Championships gutted it out a in a tense 1-0 win over Farmington’s Lilly Delegarito in the quarterfinals Friday night in the Rio Rancho Events Center. The win ensured Rodriguez a coveted top-six finish in the division, making her the first girls wrestler to finish on the podium for the Jaguars.
It was the highlight of the tournament’s opening day, as she was the lone Capital wrestler to advance in the winner’s bracket, while Santa Fe High placed two wrestlers in the semifinals. Freshman Elias Mendiola made a furious comeback from a 4-1 deficit to pull out a 5-4 win over Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage’s Ryan Clement in the 121 quarterfinals. Teammate Jeremiah Trujillo was efficient and workman-like in dispatching Jayden Garcia of Atrisco Heritage 6-4 to reach the 139 semis.
They were among 10 Northern wrestlers whose individual state title dreams remained intact.
Rodriguez, the fourth seed in her weight class, is vying to continue a family legacy. Her father, Reyes Rodriguez, won an individual title in 1989 at Santa Fe High. She got one step closer to matching him when she recorded an escape 23 seconds into the second period for the only point in the match. It was a defensive-oriented battle, as both wrestlers seemed hesitant to attack each other.
In fact, both were given stalling warnings in the third period, with Rodriguez’s coming in the final second.
“We’re all here for a reason — we all pushed ourselves to be here,” Rodriguez said. “That moment you realize she’s not going to make it easy, you just got to fight for it more.”
As for Mendiola, he found himself down 4-1 after Clement recorded a reversal near the halfway point of the second period. The freshman wriggled his way free for an escape point and entered the third down 4-2. After getting another escape at 23 seconds into the period, he doggedly battled Clement until he finally got Clement on a takedown with 27 seconds left.
Clement almost came away with a reversal, but Mendiola found Clement’s left foot and held on for dear life to run out the clock.
“[Demons assistant] Jason Tapia, he got it into my head that I just need to work harder,” Mendiola said. “He was talking to me that you can beat anybody in this tournament. It’s just about who wants it more.”
Padilla overcame and early takedown by Garcia, getting an escape and his own takedown in the final seconds of the first period for a 3-2 lead. He then recorded the only point of the second period — an escape — to take a 4-2 lead. While Garcia got an escape to open the third, Padilla responded with another takedown for a 6-3 lead that proved insurmountable.
Española Valley advanced three wrestlers into the semifinals — Landon Atencio at 114, Cruz Sandoval at 139 and Kyle Coffeen at 152. Pojoaque Valley's Alex Durna reached the 133 semis. Los Alamos' Jackson Blair did the same at 160, as did West Las Vegas’ Juan Montaño at 215.
Jade Blackhart of Los Alamos was the only other wrestler in the girls division to make it to the semifinals, at 145.
Saturday opens is the semifinal round at 10 a.m., before the consolation part of the bracket takes over and crowns the third- and fifth-place finishers. The finals begin at 5 p.m.