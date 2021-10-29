The calendar says the large-school football playoffs don’t start for another week.
Reality tells us that they began in earnest Friday night when Los Alamos pulled up to the south side of Santa Fe to face Capital in what was, for all intents and purposes, an elimination game. “We talked about that all week, about what was at stake,” said Capital coach Joaquin Garcia after his team dropped a 28-7 decision that ends the Jaguars’ season and likely sends Los Alamos into the Class 5A playoffs. “We knew it was one of those games that kept us in it or sent us home.”
Postseason pairings will be announced Saturday night when the New Mexico Activities Association reveals its 12-team fields for Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A.
Capital was well on its way to the playoffs until a recent road trip to undefeated, top-ranked Farmington. The Jaguars, who finished the season 4-6 overall and 1-3 in District 1/2-5A, were mercy ruled in a 57-0 loss to the Scorpions. What’s more, they lost starting quarterback Julian Munoz to a concussion and starting center Lazarus Griego to an injured knee.
Griego went down first, putting a kink in an offensive line that is loaded with underclassmen who spent all season learning on the job. Only two seniors are on Capital’s roster, making the Jaguars one of the youngest 5A teams in New Mexico.
“We threw our young guy [quarterback Deaven Montaño] to the dogs, and it just kind of shows,” Garcia said. “Just one of those things, to bring in a freshman and try to prepare him for the week. He did what was asked of him but he’s just a young kid.”
A scoreless first quarter gave way to a 2-yard touchdown run by Jake Sorenson on the first play of the second quarter, setting the stage for 28 unanswered points for Los Alamos (5-5, 2-2). It was 14-0 at halftime before a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jakob Green in the third quarter and a 1-yard scoring pass from Green to Caden Thornton early in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach.
Montaño did what he could for Capital’s offense, but he was picked off three times and constantly pressured by the Los Alamos defense.
Two moments in the fourth quarter defined Capital’s night. One was a failed fake punt in which Javier Martinez threw a looping pass down the sideline that was dropped. Martinez responded by standing perfectly still for five or six seconds, staring downfield in the direction of the play.
That led to a rare defensive stand for the Jaguars as they forced a Green fumble. On their final drive of the night, they got the highlight reel moment they’d been waiting for when sophomore Joseph Rodriguez took a screen pass, broke four tackles within five yards of the line of scrimmage and raced 60 yards to set up a 20-yard scoring pass from Montaño to Anthony Anaya with 26 seconds left.
It was a small consolation for a team that will launch an offseason program Monday; the first full offseason program for the Jaguars since the pre-pandemic 2019 season.
“Everyone says it, but bigger, stronger, faster,” Garcia said. “Especially with our line. We need to get in the weight room and build this thing for next year. That’s the goal.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.