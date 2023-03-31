All Katelyn Padilla wanted was a chance to know what it was like to compete in the postseason.
The Capital senior ended up doing so much more than that Friday night.
Padilla will be known as Capital’s first state champion powerlifter as she claimed the 165-pound division title in state-record fashion at the State Powerlifting Championships at Rio Rancho High. Padilla set a new mark in the division for total weight lifted in the dead lift, bench press and squat at 720 pounds, which is 100 more than Shiprock’s Nalani Clan did at last year’s championships.
She also set a new high for dead lift at 345 pounds and squat at 275, breaking both marks by 60 pounds.
As great at those achievements are, Padilla said she just wanted a chance to compete in a state tournament. She played four years for the volleyball program, but the Lady Jaguars never reached the postseason.
When the season ended in November, Padilla said she felt cheated out of that opportunity. Powerlifting, which she had been doing on her own for a year, gave her one more shot.
“That was really upsetting to not get that chance,” Padilla said. “When I heard powerlifting was an option, I said, ‘This sounds right up my alley.’ ”
She only had one chance to compete in an event during the regular season, a March 18 dual with Rio Rancho. She qualified for the state meet by lifting a total of 685 pounds, which seeded her third in her weight class.
Capital head coach John Michael Salazar said Padilla was a part of a team of 20 competitors, but only a handful competed at the dual because the others were in their spring sports. Still, it was a significant improvement from three the first year.
“A lot of kids are talking about coming out next year,” Salazar said. “My goal is to fill an entire roster and compete for a state title next year.”
Padilla only practiced once a week with the team, but she was committed enough to work out on her own, with the help of brother Luke Padilla, a 2021 Capital graduate who played in several playoff football games and with the cheer team as a senior. Perhaps the best surprise was seeing her brother at the championships as a coach with Salazar.
“I was so happy to have him there,” Katelyn said. “My brother helped me get into lifting and he was a huge inspiration. He pushed me to my greatest potential, and I thank him.”