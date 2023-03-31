PowerGirl.jpeg

Capital senior Katelyn Padilla won a state title Friday night at the State Powerlifting Championships at Rio Rancho High. She claimed the 165-pound division title.

 Courtesy Luke Padilla

All Katelyn Padilla wanted was a chance to know what it was like to compete in the postseason.

The Capital senior ended up doing so much more than that Friday night.

Padilla will be known as Capital’s first state champion powerlifter as she claimed the 165-pound division title in state-record fashion at the State Powerlifting Championships at Rio Rancho High. Padilla set a new mark in the division for total weight lifted in the dead lift, bench press and squat at 720 pounds, which is 100 more than Shiprock’s Nalani Clan did at last year’s championships.