Joaquin Garcia was all about commitment in the waning Tuesday sun.
The first-year Capital head football coach huddled his team together for a post-practice talk and it
centered around that concept. A day after 47 players showed up for practice Monday, the Jaguars had 39 the following day. Some of them asked out of practice for a variety of reasons. Others didn’t show up, and it concerned Garcia and the coaching staff.
“We can’t take steps back,” Garcia said afterward. “We have two seniors and we’re junior, sophomore and freshmen loaded. So, like I said to them, we can’t afford to miss practice.”
Add to that a new offensive and defensive playbook the team is learning and Garcia’s June hire when Bill Moon stepped away after nine seasons, and the Jaguars are already playing from behind. Days off are penalized in triplicate for such a young and inexperienced team.
Junior wide receiver/defensive back Anthony Abeyta said if those players don’t want to show up, the team leaders will adapt and help the Jaguars navigate obstacles caused by their absence.
“We have leaders here who put in the time and show up to work,” Abeyta said. “I’m pretty sure we have everything established, and our leadership in this locker room is pretty heavy. I would like to see more people show up, but the people who are here show great leadership and make sure we’re on it.”
Still, Capital is a far cry from the senior-loaded team that harbored visions of a deep state playoff run in 2020. Those dreams were upended by the coronavirus pandemic, and they were replaced by a squad learning the ropes.
Defensive coordinator Rob Yardman talked to players about playing with more intensity, even though they are learning a new system. He pointed out that playing with passion and speed can sometimes overcome mistakes, but thinking too much on the field can be detrimental when it comes to making plays.
Sophomore running back/linebacker Fabian Ryan said Friday’s scrimmage against West Las Vegas helped some of the younger Jaguars understand the speed and intensity they need to play with at the varsity level.
“We started off slow, but at the end, I feel like we picked it up a lot,” Ryan said.
Garcia, though, said that won’t work as well during the season, and Capital has to learn to play hard and smart. He acknowledged there might be bumps in the road along the way, but Capital has the potential to be a good team. It just depends on how quickly they jell.
Another factor in the Jaguars’ growing pains is the lack of practice time once the season started Aug. 2. School started a week earlier, which took away a week of two-a-day practices that could have helped players learn the system better. Classes began Aug. 5 for freshmen and the rest of the students the following day.
“They gotta grow up quick and be ready to go,” Garcia said. “We don’t have any more time, like two-a-days, or anything like that. We’re playing Friday, and we got to pick up real fast.”
Junior quarterback Julian Muñoz said he feels the team can be a good one, especially if the offensive line comes together. That will help open the running game and give Muñoz a chance to show off his arm and legs.
“We did a lot of good things on Friday [against West Las Vegas], but there are things we still need to improve on when we’re at practice,” Muñoz said. “Overall, I felt like we did well for our first time in pads [against another team].”
Garcia said Muñoz will be a key part to the revamped offense, which will be more balanced than it was under the run-oriented I-formation offense Capital ran under Moon. Garcia added that the spread attack the Jaguars will use gives a chance to spread the ball around and force defensives to be alert.
“Julian, he adds to both sides of the ball,” Garcia said. “He can throw, but he can also hit you and run with it. I think it gives us a dynamic that people aren’t used to seeing with Capital.”
Ultimately, though, Garcia said it’s moot if the buy-in from players isn’t there. Muñoz said he feels like it’s there from the players who consistently show up at practice. He hopes it influences the other players to do the same.
“I tell them to come, but they gotta know I want the full commitment if they want to be on this team,” Muñoz said.
If it happens, the rebuilding path might be shorter for the Jaguars.
