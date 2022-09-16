Ernesto Valencia is your basic hair-on-fire, no-off-switch kind of football player.

He speaks with passion, plays like every down is his last and uses anything he can to gain an edge on the player lined up against him. Regardless of the score, he’s coming with everything he has on every snap.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the Capital senior cranked it into overdrive during Friday night’s 17-0 win over visiting Albuquerque Academy. Already motivated by a perceived lack of respect coming into the game, he and a number of other Capital players claim they heard some unflattering things being said about them all night.

