Ernesto Valencia is your basic hair-on-fire, no-off-switch kind of football player.
He speaks with passion, plays like every down is his last and uses anything he can to gain an edge on the player lined up against him. Regardless of the score, he’s coming with everything he has on every snap.
It should come as no surprise, then, that the Capital senior cranked it into overdrive during Friday night’s 17-0 win over visiting Albuquerque Academy. Already motivated by a perceived lack of respect coming into the game, he and a number of other Capital players claim they heard some unflattering things being said about them all night.
At one point Valencia had to be peeled away from a face-to-face confrontation with an unidentified Academy player. Jaguars coach Joaquin Garcia sat him down for a few plays but put him right back in because, let’s face it, Capital is a team that plays that much harder when Valencia’s on the field.
“They called me a few Mexican slurs, and me being the proud Mexican I am, I got pissed off,” Valencia said. “I didn’t expect it because he was just as dark as me. Like, dude, really? We’re the same freaking race, dude.”
With a chip on its shoulder, Capital’s defense surrendered just 107 yards of offense and sacked Chargers quarterback Andres Rivera six times. A dropback passer who was playing without leading rusher Cole Conway, Rivera was only 12 of 28 passing and was hit several times while delivering the ball.
Three of those sacks were credited to defensive end Kristopher Trujillo. A junior who recently had two toenails fall off after an issue with his footwear, he said he spent the entire week studying Academy’s offensive line on film.
“I kind of had something to prove, you know, because this was my first start on anything other than special teams,” he said. “Really I just wanted to get that starting spot.”
Trujillo echoed Valencia’s thoughts on the Chargers.
“I had a chip on my shoulder because, you know, they weren’t playing the cleanest game of football,” Trujillo said. “Real dirty, so we deserved it.”
The Jaguars got all the points they needed in the first two minutes of the game. Academy was trying to punt after a stalled drive to start the game but a bad snap that sailed over the head of kicker Carter Speegle handed Capital the ball at the Chargers’ 15. Juan Muñoz punched it in two plays later on a 5-yard run at the 10:55 mark of the opening quarter.
It was 14-0 at the half after the Jaguars got a 13-yard scoring run from quarterback Julian Muñoz midway though the second quarter.
Angel Gonzalez closed out the scoring with a 25-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.
While Capital’s offense was far from overwhelming, its defense more than made up for it. Academy had minus-2 yards rushing and didn’t have a single drive that reached Jaguars territory in the second half.
The unit forced two lost fumbles, two punts and had five stops on fourth down.
Garcia said the build-up to Friday’s game involved scanning Twitter and reading posts that were deemed disrespectful.
“Our kids took it personally,” he said. “We’re like, 'OK. Underestimate us and we’ll hit you in the mouth,' and that’s what we did. That’s what our goal was, to put pressure on them, to shut down [Chargers receiver Kellan Gehres] and shut down down their quarterback, and I thought we did that today.”
Rivera’s counterpart, Capital QB Julian Muñoz, had similar stats with 10 completed passes for 109. The difference was the ground game as Capital rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
The team’s postgame meeting in the south end zone was unsurprisingly upbeat. It ended with Garcia leading a chant of, “Itty bitty Mexicans!”
“You see, even though we’re smaller and, you know, a little bit weaker and a little bit on the poor side of town, we have hella heart,” Valencia said. “And that’s the thing that really gets us though it, the amount of heart we have. We may not have fancy equipment or, you know, drones out in the sky but we have heart, and that’s all it takes to win at football.”