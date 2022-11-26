What happened: The Jaguars opened the 2022-23 season in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium dealing with the same problems that emerged last year. Namely, a lack of size and an over-dependence on 3-pointers. Capital only had four and could not answer an 8-1 Knights run to end the first half that broke a 25-all tie. Capital never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.
Top players: Senior guard Izaya Sanchez-Valencia had 11 of his game-high 25 points in the second quarter as the Jaguars rallied from a 23-15 deficit to tie the score at 25-all. Santiago Bencomo and Isaac Ortega each added six.
What’s next: Capital travels to Taos on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Academy for Technology and the Classics 46, Mora 23
What happened: The Phoenix were stingy on defense, as the Rangerettes never broke into double figures in any quarter of a nondistrict home game. ATC jumped out to a 20-5 lead after a quarter but only led 25-13 at the half before outscoring More 21-10 in the second half. Overall, the Phoenix had 22 steals and nabbed 15 offensive rebounds out of their 31 rebounds on the day.
Top players: Nazarae Romero had a team-high 16 points for ATC, while Jada Gallegos had eight.
What’s next: ATC (2-0) gets another home game on Tuesday, taking on St. Michael’s. Mora (0-1) gets its home opener on Tuesday against Pecos.
Peñasco 52, Cimarron 25
What happened: The Lady Panthers got off to a slow start, leading only by 21-18 at the half of both teams’ season opener in Cimarron. The second half was a different story, as Peñasco’s defensive pressure kicked up the intensity level. The Lady Rams only managed seven second-half points. A 17-3 run in the third quarter gave the Lady Panthers a 38-21 lead.
Top players: Analise MacAuley had 13 of her team-high 23 points in the second half, while Rochelle Lopez chipped in with 14. Alannah Roybal led Cimarron with eight points.
What’s next: Peñasco takes on Santa Fe Indian School on Thursday in the opening round of the West Las Vegas Tournament.