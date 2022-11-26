Capital High School logo

Boys basketball

Las Cruces Organ Mountain 61, Capital 48

What happened: The Jaguars opened the 2022-23 season in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium dealing with the same problems that emerged last year. Namely, a lack of size and an over-dependence on 3-pointers. Capital only had four and could not answer an 8-1 Knights run to end the first half that broke a 25-all tie. Capital never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.

