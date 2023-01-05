What happened: Win No. 599 for the Jaguars program will have to wait, as the Chargers got a crushing 3-pointer from Kellan Gehres in the final minute for a 58-56 lead that held up in a nondistrict game Thursday in Albuquerque. The Jaguars, who fell behind 17-9 after a quarter and 41-34 entering the fourth, scored 22 points in the fourth quarter. However, Santiago Bencomo’s layup in the final 10 seconds hit the underside of the rim.
Top players: Isaac Ortega had 23 points for Capital, which suited up just eight players because of illnesses, and scored 12 in the fourth quarter. Francisco Diaz added nine and Izaya Sanchez-Valencia had eight.
What’s next: Capital (8-4) plays Española Valley at home Saturday for a chance to win the program’s 599th win.
Las Vegas Robertson 90, Tucumcari 58
What happened: The Cardinals were relentless, pressing and pushing the tempo to take leads of 26-13 after one quarter, 47-27 at the half and 68-43 entering the final quarter of a nondistrict game in Michael Marr Gymnasium. Robertson head coach James Branch said his team was hitting on all cylinders. “We cannot allow complacency, or I’m not going my job,” Branch said.
Top players: Bodie Schlinger continued his impressive play in the post with 27 points, while Kenneth Montoya added 18 and Nathaniel Gonzales 13.
What’s next: Robertson (10-1) plays at home against Laguna-Acoma on Saturday.
Girls basketball
St. Michael’s 61, Hatch Valley 18
What happened: The Lady Horsemen continued their trend of playing tough defense, allowing the Lady Bears just two points in the opening quarter and none in the fourth to advance to the semifinals of the Albuquerque Sandia Prep Invitational. St. Michael’s led 16-2 after a quarter and upped the lead to 34-9 at the half. The only downside was a lapse on defense in the third quarter, as the Lady Horsemen gave up three 3-pointers. “They had one girl who hit three shots from the top [of the key],” said Lady Horsemen head coach Sonya Ruiz.
Top players: Ceciliana Ruiz led St. Michael’s with 17 points, while Lauryn Pecos added 12.
What’s next: The Lady Horsemen (9-4) get a matchup with reigning Class 3A champion Las Vegas Robertson in Friday's semifinal.
Santa Fe Prep/Santa Fe Waldorf 41, Tierra Encantada 16
What happened: The Blue Griffins co-op team shared the ball very well, and the result was a second win over the Lady Alacranes this season. It took an 8-0 scoring run in the second quarter to expand a 10-7 lead after a quarter to an 18-7 margin at the half.“Our defensive pressure was able to cause some struggles on their end,” Prep/Waldorf head coach Anika Amon said.
Top players: Ria Baker had 14 points to lead the Blue Griffins, while Aneena Clinger added eight.
What’s next: Prep/Waldorf (4-1) plays Wagon Mound at 5:30 p.m. Friday.