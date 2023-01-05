Boys basketball

Abq. Academy 58, Capital 56

What happened: Win No. 599 for the Jaguars program will have to wait, as the Chargers got a crushing 3-pointer from Kellan Gehres in the final minute for a 58-56 lead that held up in a nondistrict game Thursday in Albuquerque. The Jaguars, who fell behind 17-9 after a quarter and 41-34 entering the fourth, scored 22 points in the fourth quarter. However, Santiago Bencomo’s layup in the final 10 seconds hit the underside of the rim.

