Boys basketball
Capital 58, Española Valley 29
What happened: The Jaguars were just eight-players strong, thanks to illness and injuries, but that was more than enough to handle the Sundevils and get the program's 599th win and Ben Gomez's 299th as head coach in Edward Medina Gymnasium on Saturday. Capital made short work, going on a 23-1 run fueled by pressure and unselfish play that gave it a 23-3 lead midway through the second quarter.
The Jaguars led 35-14 at the half and 49-25 heading into the fourth.
Top players: The Jaguars had a balanced attack, with Francisco Diaz leading the way with 13 points, and Izaya Sanchez-Valencia added 11.
What's next: Capital (9-4) plays Valencia on Tuesday with a chance to win its 600th game. Española Valley (2-13) travels to Kirtland Central on Tuesday.
Las Vegas Robertson 74, Laguna-Acoma 31
What happened: The Cardinals were relentless against the Hawks, attacking the paint and going up 29-7 after a quarter and upping the lead to 42-17 at the half of a nondistrict game in Michael Marr Gymnasium. Robertson didn't mess around with the perimeter for points, making just two 3-pointers. Big man Bodie Schlinger had one of the two triples, which came in the third quarter.
Top players: Schlinger scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half. He was helped by Jesse James Gonzales' 14 points and eighth grader Nathan Gonzales' 12. Draven Calabaza had seven points to pace Laguna-Acoma.
What's next: Robertson (11-1) heads to Albuquerque to play Bosque School on Tuesday.
Pojoaque Valley 53, El Paso (Texas) Cathedral 42
What happened: The Elks looked rusty in a 61-39 loss to host Portales in the opening game of the Portales Shootout. So, head coach Jake Mossman pressed them into shape. After now allowing a single point to Andrews, Texas, in the fourth quarter of a 41-35 win, Pojoaque remained stingy, leading 27-22 at the half and finishing the third quarter on an 11-0 run to take a 38-27 lead into the fourth.
"Those Texas schools are really physical teams," Mossman said. "That's going to help prepare us for the second half of the season."
Top players: Derek Sanchez had his second-straight 20-point performance to pace the Elks, and Tobias Velasquez added nine.
What's next: Pojoaque (11-3) heads to Aztec Tuesday to play its fourth team in District 1-4A.
Girls basketball
St. Michael's 42, Abq. Academy 30
What happened: The Lady Horsemen gave away too many second- and third-chance opportunities for the Lady Chargers in the first half. Those extra shots afforded Academy an 18-14 halftime lead in the third-place game of the Albuquerque Sandia Prep Invitational. The halftime adjustment was simple: box out. St. Michael's responded by allowing just 12 points the rest of the way, and Lauryn Pecos scored 10 of her team's 19 points in the fourth quarter to erase a 26-23 deficit.
Top players: Pecos finished with 14 points to lead the Lady Horsemen.
What's next: St. Michael's (10-5) plays Santa Fe High at home on Tuesday.
Roy/Mosquero 63, Santa Fe Prep/Santa Fe Waldorf 9
What happened: In a battle of co-op programs, the Lady Blue were just more disciplined. They jumped out to a 22-3 lead after one quarter and made it 34-6 at the half of the Santa Fe Waldorf Wolf Tournament at Christian Life Academy. It was a disappointing end to a good weekend that saw the Blue Griffins win two of three games, including a 34-28 win over Wagon Mound on Friday that head coach Anika Amon said was the most complete game of the season for her team.
Top players: Ria Baker capped an all-tournament performance with five points, one night after recording a 17-point, 13-rebound performance against Wagon Mound.
What's next: Prep/Waldorf (4-2) plays Albuquerque Bosque School on Tuesday at home.
Taos 51, Capital 48 (OT)
What happened: The Lady Jaguars almost made it two straight wins after breaking a nine-game losing streak Thursday against Piedra Vista. Capital let a 39-34 lead in regulation slip through its fingers, but Madelaine Portillo's putback with less than 20 seconds left tied the score at 41 and forced overtime. The Lady Jaguars led 48-46 in the final minute, but the Lady Tigers scored the last five points to pull out the win.
Top players: Amerie Romero led Capital with 10 points, Portillo added nine and Annica Montoya added eight. Julianna Flores scored seven of her team-high 11 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Arianna Gutierrez also had 11 and Shaylee Mirabal scored 10.
What's next: Capital (2-12) plays Pecos at home Monday. Taos (4-8) plays at Las Vegas Robertson on Monday.
Los Alamos 50, Aztec 9
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers were like chameleons, always changing on the defensive end in a nondistrict game in Griffith Gymnasium. The variety of defenses stifled the Lady Tigers so much they failed to score in the second half. Los Alamos led 25-9 at the half and scored all 25 second-half points.
"As our defense goes, our ball club follows," Los Alamos head coach Ray Romero said.
Top players: Abigail Martinez had 12 points to lead the Lady Hilltoppers, and Tara McDonald added 11 as all seven players who saw court time scored.
What's next: Los Alamos (7-5) heads to Las Vegas Robertson on Tuesday.