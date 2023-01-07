Capital High School logo

Boys basketball

Capital 58, Española Valley 29

What happened: The Jaguars were just eight-players strong, thanks to illness and injuries, but that was more than enough to handle the Sundevils and get the program's 599th win and Ben Gomez's 299th as head coach in Edward Medina Gymnasium on Saturday. Capital made short work, going on a 23-1 run fueled by pressure and unselfish play that gave it a 23-3 lead midway through the second quarter.

Popular in the Community