Boys basketball
Capital 67, Las Cruces Organ Mountain 58
What happened: The young Jaguars, who have just two seniors on the varsity squad, stepped up in the third quarter by holding the Knights to 11 points and getting good ball movement on the offensive end to build a 46-38 lead into the fourth of both teams' season opener Saturday. Capital was able to hit free throws down the stretch, making nine of 12 to close out the win.
Top players: Senior wing Anthony Alvez had 24 points to lead Capital and was 8-for-9 from the line. Isaac Ortega added 10 points — all in the second half.
What's next: Capital takes on Taos for its home opener Tuesday.
West Las Vegas 80, Laguna Acoma 56
What happened: The Dons opened their season in an unusual fashion — before a crowd in the John A. Wilson Complex at New Mexico Highlands University. They seemed to adapt to their surroundings, hitting the 20-point barrier in three of four quarters to down the Hawks. That combined with a strong first half to build a 45-22 lead at the break. West Las Vegas also made only one 3-pointer for game, but managed 31 free-throw attempts. They only made 19.
Top players: P.J. Montaño led the Dons with 22 points, with 14 coming in the opening quarter. Damian Gallegos added 15 and Enrique Gonzales 10.
What's next: The Dons open the West Las Vegas Shootout with a matchup against Peñasco on Thursday in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium.
Girls basketball
Santa Fe Indian School 68, Española Valley 41
What happened: It was a reunion of sorts for some former Lady Sundevils. Seniors Cameron Conners and Jordan Torres, who played for Española in the shortened spring season, were wearing the Lady Braves' colors in Pojoaque Valley's Ben Lujan Gymnasium. Española is playing temporarily in the gym after an electrical fire damaged the floor of Edward Medina Gymnasium. The venue didn't matter, as SFIS built a 33-20 halftime lead, then outscored the Lady Sundevils 25-11 in the final quarter.
Top players: Conners led the Lady Braves with 13 points, while Torres showed she could hit 2-pointers as well as 3s with 12 on just one triple. She had seven in a season-opening win over Dulce on Nov. 22.
What's next: SFIS (2-0) returns home to play Thoreau on Tuesday, while Española (0-1) heads to Rio Rancho on the same day.
West Las Vegas 45, Laguna Acoma 42
What happened: After scoring just four points in a loss to Taos Wednesday, the Lady Dons exploded for 18 points in the opening quarter. They made it hold up over the next three quarters as the Lady Hawks cut into the lead. West Las Vegas showed no signs of nervous energy in the final quarter, hitting nine of 10 shots from the free-throw line to seal the win.
Top players: Lilly Anna Martinez had 14 points for the Lady Dons on the strength of 10-for-14 shooting at the line. Jacelyn Morgan added 11, and Lillian Montaño scored all 10 of her points in the first half.
What's next: West Las Vegas (2-1) takes on Escalante in the first game of the West Las Vegas Shootout on Thursday.
