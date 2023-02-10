Freaky Friday hit Northern New Mexico boys basketball.
One district race was thrown into chaos, and another almost met a similar fate, thanks to the outcomes of three games.
It started in District 5-5A, when Capital upset Los Lunas, 47-45, which again forced a tie atop the district standings.
The beneficiary of the Jaguars’ good deed? The Santa Fe High Demons, who rallied from en eight-point deficit in the first half to pull out a 67-57 win over Manzano at home.
Meanwhile, Robertson almost pulled even with St. Michael’s in the District 2-3A standings, but the Horsemen overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to pull out a 63-56 win in Michael Marr Gymnasium in Las Vegas, N.M. The win all but assures St. Michael’s of the district title with a two-game lead over Robertson as the regular season heads into its final week.
While one district race was essentially settled, District 5-5A was thrown into chaos. Los Lunas, Santa Fe High and Albuquerque Rio Grande, which beat Albuquerque High 73-58, are all tied at 6-2. The Ravens will play host to the Tigers, while Round 2 of the Demons-Jaguars rivalry commences Tuesday at Capital.
Rio Grande and Santa Fe High (15-9 overall) play Friday to close the regular season. Coach Zack Cole said the path to the district title is fraught with dangers.
“We’re gonna get [Capital’s] best, for sure,” Cole said. “Here we go.”
No doubt, coach.
The insanity began in Capital’s Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium. Trailing 45-44, Jaguars sophomore forward Elijah Dominguez got to the free-throw line with 7 seconds left. He made his first free throw but the second was long. However, Los Lunas sophomore guard Jalin Holland knocked the loose ball out of bounds under Capital’s basket.
On the ensuing play, Isayza Sanchez-Valencia had the ball slapped away from him on the inbounds, but he recovered it and hit a 19-foot leaner at the buzzer to pull out the win. The bucket was the last of a 21-point performance from the senior wing, and it also ended a five-game district losing streak for the Jaguars (13-10, 6-2).
Just as that game came to an end, Santa Fe High found itself in trouble against the Monarchs, who also led 18-9 and held a 37-31 advantage at the half. But junior wing Lukas Turner, who played just days after a lower left-leg injury in a 48-35 loss at Los Lunas, and senior post Rob Martinez each had 3-pointers that started a 14-4 run to give Santa Fe High a 45-41 lead.
Cole said Santa Fe High didn’t give up as many open looks from 3-point range as it did in the first half in which the Monarchs hit five of 10 to bolster their lead.
“The second half, they were shooting contested shots, which is what we want,” Cole said. “And we were rebounding their misses, which helped in the second half.”
The Demons pushed the margin to 57-48 before a 6-0 spurt by the Monarchs. However, senior guard Santi Montoya followed with a baseline floater and Turner drained a pair of free throws for a 61-55 lead with 2:43 to go.
Turner finished with 27 points and Montoya added 15. Even more important was the 6-for-6 performance at the free-throw line in the fourth.
As soon as the Demons won, the Horsemen (19-4, 7-0) were in the midst of a dogfight with the Cardinals. Two weeks ago, the Cardinals (20-4, 6-2) were humiliated in a 60-30 Horsemen win. They made sure that didn’t happen on their home court, using an 11-0 run late in the second quarter for a 32-21 lead.
“They came out with more energy than we did, and we had low energy for the way we usually play,” Horsemen head coach Gerard Garcia said.
That changed in a hurry to start the second half as St. Michael’s scored the first 11 points and took a 34-32 lead just 2 minutes into the third, thanks to its pressure defense. The margin grew to 46-40 before Robertson rallied to close out the third with a 6-0 run to tie the score at 46-all.
The Cardinals managed a 50-46 lead early in the fourth before a Sabiani Rios 3-pointer started a 7-0 run and a 53-50 Horsemen lead they never lost.
“It was a close game, and we attack the guys that had three or four fouls,” Garcia said. “We did a good job of exploiting the guys we needed to.”
Adam Montoya finished with a game-high 22 points to lead the Horsemen, who return to the court Monday to play at Santa Fe Prep.