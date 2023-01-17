What happened: The Lady Jaguars got off to a good start in District 5-5A play in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday night. The Lady Ravens were held to just two first-quarter points and trailed 22-9 at the half. Capital had its best offensive output in the third quarter, scoring 15 points and taking a 37-15 lead into the fourth.
Top players: Amerie Romero had a team-high 17 points, with seven coming in the final quarter. Shania Gallegos and Kayla Martinez each had eight in supporting roles. Xiclaly Gandara scored 10 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter to lead Rio Grande.
What's next: Capital (3-14 overall, 1-0 in 5-5A) takes on Albuquerque High on Friday at Bulldog City.
Academy for Technology and the Classics 34, Estancia 27
What happened: The Phoenix struggled through an almost 8-minute stretch in which they scored just four points, watching a 14-8 second-quarter lead turn into a 22-18 deficit halfway through the third in a 2-2A game in Estancia. However, ATC leaned on its constant — the 2-3 zone. That allowed the Phoenix to hold Estancia to just one point in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.
Top players: Monica Marquez scored 15 points to lead the way, including a bucket late in the third quarter that kick-started a 10-4 run and gave ATC a 28-26 lead. Naz Romero added nine points and 11 rebounds, while Chanelle Jaeger grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds.
What's next: ATC (10-3 overall, 2-0 in 2-2A) takes on another district favorite, Albuquerque Menaul, on Thursday in Albuquerque.
Boys basketball
West Las Vegas 77, Raton 45
What happened: The Dons can say they led the District 2-3A race at some point after handling the Tigers in both teams' district opener in Gillie Lopez Gymnasium. Raton only managed seven first-quarter points, which helped the Dons build a 40-25 lead at the half.
Top players: Jonathan Gonzales scored 12 of his game-high 19 points in the first half to lead the Dons. Lance Schmidt did his damage in the second quarter, scoring nine of his 14 points during that stretch. Devaughn Kensey had all 14 of his points in the second half to round out the double-digit scorers.
What's next: West Las Vegas (10-7, 1-0) travels to Santa Fe Indian School on Friday.