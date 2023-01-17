Girls basketball

Capital 49, Abq. Rio Grande 29

What happened: The Lady Jaguars got off to a good start in District 5-5A play in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday night. The Lady Ravens were held to just two first-quarter points and trailed 22-9 at the half. Capital had its best offensive output in the third quarter, scoring 15 points and taking a 37-15 lead into the fourth.

