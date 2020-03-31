Capital All-State basketball player T.J. Sanchez has verbally committed to play at New Mexico Highlands University. He made the announcement on social media Monday night.
"So this has been a big situation for me and my family on what I wanted to do for the next chapter in my life, but through all this distress I have made my decision!" he wrote on a post that appeared on Facebook. "I have made my commitment to NMHU as a Cowboy."
A senior, Sanchez led Capital to the District 2-5A tournament title and to the Class 5A state championship game last month. An explosive 5-foot-11 guard, he led the team in scoring at 20 points per game and averaged 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.8 assists as the Jaguars finished 28-5.
Sanchez will be coached at NMHU by one of the best players in Capital history. Mike Dominguez just completed his first season as the Cowboys' head coach, and he made it no secret that Sanchez was one of his prime targets during the recent prep slate, often appearing at Capital games toward the end of the year.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.