In order to grow, Marcos Gallegos said, one has to fail.
Gallegos, Capital’s head wrestling coach, uses his background as a wrestler at Española Valley as an example. While he never finished on the podium as a Sundevil, the experiences he gained on the mat proved to be beneficial when he became the Jaguars head coach 17 years ago.
Since then, Gallegos helped produce 14 state champions and 51 finishers in the top six of their respective weight class, along with state runner-up and third-place team trophies. Gallegos attributes that success to failure.
“Losing is not the end of the world,” Gallegos said. “Sometimes we get our biggest life lesson and adjustments from when we lose.”
For the past four seasons, Julian Sanchez has tried to take the same approach. The 2021 graduate has reached the state semifinals the previous three seasons only to see his hopes of competing for a state title dashed.
Sanchez hopes he can cap a week of successes with one more achievement — an individual title in Class 5A at 220 pounds. Sanchez was named the school’s male athlete of the year Tuesday, then walked the graduation line with his fellow classmates Thursday.
If Sanchez can win a state championship medal, it will make his final days as a high school student that much sweeter. But he also recognizes it already has been a special week for him and his family.
“I’ve accomplished more than most people can think of, and I am so blessed to be in this position,” Sanchez said. “I am just going to go out there and make my family proud.”
The competitor in him, though, thirsts for that elusive opportunity to wrestle for a championship. Sanchez enters Saturday’s event as the top seed in the division, sporting a 10-0 mark this season and a 112-28 record in a varsity career that began in eighth grade. Over the past four years, Sanchez is 92-18 with three fourth-place finishes.
While a first would quench that thirst, Sanchez said he sticks to his “one match at a time” approach. It’s a tactic he learned from assistant coach Isaiah Anaya.
“When I was always worried about making it to the finals of a big tournament, he was like, ‘Dude, take it one match at a time and you’ll get there,’ ” Sanchez said. “Pretty much after that talk was when I started taking it one match at a time.”
Sanchez has a spot in the quarterfinals after earning a first-round bye. He will take on either Tiger Muñoz of Rio Rancho Cleveland or Parker Norman of Albuquerque Volcano Vista.
Sanchez sits in the favorite position for the first time in his career. He was seeded second, third and fourth in the previous three state tournaments. The past two seasons saw Sanchez’s championship hopes dashed in the second period of the semifinals. In both cases, Sanchez led his opponents heading into the second. Both times, they managed to take down Sanchez for a pin to extinguish the life out of those chances.
Those losses, Gallegos said, have helped keep Sanchez grounded.
“His sophomore and junior years, eight of his losses have come from the same kid,” Gallegos said. “Sometimes, you just need to push through that. Julian realizes that losing is not the end of the world. It sucks. It hurts, but you can learn a lot about your wrestling technique and how you react to that. You can let it ruin your season or ruin your life, or you can grow.”
Gallegos said he has a feeling Sanchez will perform up to his high standard because of the work he put in, especially with sparring partner Andres Alvarado, who is competing in the 195 division. He said the two have been throwing each other around the wrestling room for much of the season, with the hopes of making each other better for the biggest wrestling event in the state.
“[Sanchez] has a lot of natural talent to go with his size and strength,” Gallegos said. “He is a leader on and off the mat. Andres, though, he’s gained a little bit of confidence this year, and he’s really pushed Julian to the limits in practice.”
Sanchez, who a key member of Capital’s football team as a tight end and linebacker, said he also credits his time on the tennis court with the Jaguars for helping him keep his focus during dire situations. He couldn’t play tennis this year because the two seasons conflicted, but the sport taught him the value of momentum, even in the worst of circumstances.
“You can be down but get back up in that one match, and the same momentum will carry over to the next match,” Sanchez said. “You can be down, 5-0, and then all of a sudden it’s 6-5. It’s just mentally saying, ‘There’s always time.’ ”
As if he needed any reinforcement of that concept, Sanchez can turn to his cousin. Santiago Duran, a junior wrestler at St. Michael’s, found himself down 10-7 in the Class 1A/3A third-place match at 120 pounds against Socorro’s Angel Perez after a takedown and near-fall in the final minute. Faced with a harrowing task, Duran flipped Perez on his back and pinned him with less than 20 seconds left to take third.
“That gave me so much inspiration going into this weekend,” Sanchez said. “He was down, and he could have given up and gotten pinned and say, ‘Oh I still have next year.’ He didn’t. He got up off his back and he showed the determination to wrestle and not to lose.”
For a wrestler who has dealt with the bitter sting of defeat a few times, Sanchez hopes those lessons he has learned will help him land the biggest prize — a title of state champion.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.