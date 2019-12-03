Boys basketball
Capital 48, Taos 47
What happened: The Tigers refused to run with the visiting Jaguars, using a 1-3-1 zone defense to protect the interior. Capital hit just three of 34 shots from 3-point range, but finally got out in transition at the right time. Consecutive turnovers led to a bucket and goaltending call on Taos post Noah Armijoto take a 48-47 lead. The Jaguars leaned on their defense again to force a miss at the buzzer.
Standouts: T.J. Sanchez had seven of his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter for Capital. Taos’ Abdul Khweiss led all scorers with 20 points, and Angel Limas had nine of his 15 in the final 8 minutes.
What’s next: Capital (1-0) heads to the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament on Thursday, playing Santa Fe Indian School at 3:30 p.m. Taos (0-1) hosts its Tigers Shootout the same day, playing Peñasco at 7 p.m.
St. Michael’s 56, Los Alamos 46
What happened: The Horsemen built a 36-26 lead at the half of their season opener in Griffith Gymnasium, but they struggled with playing too hard, which led to some unforced errors that allowed the Hilltoppers to cut the lead to 43-37 heading into the fourth. Cooler heads prevailed in the final quarter, though.
“It was just some early-season sloppiness, and overly anxious kids trying to do good things,” St. Michael’s head coach David Rodriguez said.
Standouts: Lucas Coriz led the Horsemen attack with 18 points, while Rico Gurule added nine and Berkeley Reynolds eight. Los Alamos was paced by Gavin Campos’ 17 points, and Wesley Stanfield added 11.
What’s next: Both teams are off to the Capital City Tournament Thursday. St. Michael’s (1-0) plays Roswell Goddard at 12:30 p.m. The Hilltoppers (1-1) take on the host Demons at 7 p.m.
Abq. Menaul 70, Santa Fe Prep 57
What happened: The Blue Griffins were a step slow on defense, and the Panthers were quick to take advantage of it in a nondistrict battle in Albuquerque. They outscored Prep 21-10 in the third quarter to build a 52-31 lead, although the visitors battled to within nine late in the game.
“It is a difficult process in learning a new system,” Blue Griffins head coach Joe Vigil said. “Unfortunately, I didn’t get a chance to work with them over the summer, and implementing it in the fall is challenging.”
Standouts: Sophomore Finn Coles had a team-high 38 points to lead the Blue Griffins, and Krish Bhakta added 11. Menaul had Carlos Fuentes score 25 points, and Cody Leslie added 10.
What’s next: Prep (1-1) heads to Christian Life Academy to play Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf on Friday.
Abq. Cottonwood Classical Prep 92, Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf 28
What happened: The Coyotes ran all over the Wild Wolves in both teams’ season opener in Christian Life Academy. It ruined the head-coaching debut of Taylor Romens, who takes over for Enrique Otero.
“We faced a tough opponent for the first game of the season,” Romens said. “I was really impressed with our team’s mental toughness and sticking it through.”
Standouts: Eno Little, one of seven players in their first varsity game, led Desert Academy/Waldorf with nine points.
What’s next: The Wild Wolves (0-1) plays host to Santa Fe Prep on Friday.
Monte del Sol 56, New Mexico School for the Deaf 43
What happened: It was something that hadn’t been uttered on the Roadrunners’ sidelines in four years — they were the smaller team. The Dragons used their size advantage to build a 28-21 halftime lead and kept NMSD at bay in a nondistrict game at the Institute of American Indian Art wellness center. The Roadrunners also didn’t have depth, and played their starting five the entire game.
Standouts: Brayan Roybal led the Dragons with 15 points, Kevin Enriquez scored 12 and Ivan Morales chipped in with 11. Bruce Brewer Jr. led the Roadrunners with 20 points and had six rebounds, while Luis Villalobos had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (1-1) heads to Walatowa on Friday. NMSD (0-1) plays Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf on Dec. 11.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.