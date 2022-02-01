Girls basketball
Capital 41, Abq. Manzano 39
What happened: The Lady Jaguars outscored the Lady Monarchs 10-7 in the fourth quarter to erase a 32-31 deficit in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium to earn their second District 5-5A win of the season. Capital was more consistent on offense, scoring in double figures in the final three quarters after trailing 10-7 after the first 8 minutes.
Top players: Annalise Leos had 17 points to lead Capital. Manzano's Catlyn Bittel records 14 points, and Zarla Gomez added 11.
What's next: Capital (5-15 overall, 2-2 in 5-5A) gets its second district home game against Albuquerque Rio Grande on Friday. The Lady Ravens are playing this season on the road as their home gym is under renovation.
Los Alamos 59, Pojoaque Valley 38
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers have prided themselves on their defense, and they were rewarded for it in the third quarter of a District 2-4A game in Griffith Gymnasium. They held the Elkettes scoreless for the entire quarter, which turned a 34-23 halftime lead into a 45-23 advantage. Los Alamos had a 28-point outburst in the second quarter that erased an 8-6 deficit.
Top players: Carley Holland led the Lady Hilltoppers with 14 points, while a trio of teammates each had seven — GG Romero, Sofia Trujillo and Emma Raven. Pojoaque's Anissa Herrera scored 14 points to lead her team.
What's next: Los Alamos (10-9, 1-2) play district leader Moriarty Friday at home. Pojoaque (9-11, 0-3) travels to Española Valley on Friday.
