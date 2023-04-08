Capital's reality came crashing down Saturday afternoon, in the form of a green-and-white wave from Albuquerque High.

The Lady Bulldogs came to the southside school and beat up on Capital's pitching and pushed its defense beyond its limits in a District 5-5A doubleheader sweep. They scored the first eight runs in Game 1, on their way to a 12-7 win, then scored 21 consecutive runs before the Lady Jaguars could answer in a 23-5 decision that ended on the 10-run mercy rule in the fifth inning.

Capital (12-4 overall, 2-2 in 5-5A) came into the doubleheader riding a 10-game winning streak and hopes of establishing itself as a viable option for the Class 5A State Tournament. By the end of the 12 hardscrabble innings, the Lady Jaguars saw their path to their first postseason berth in 17 years become much more challenging.

Recommended for you