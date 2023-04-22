Softball
Capital 20, Santa Fe High 2
Capital 22, Santa Fe High 6 (five innings)
What happened: The Lady Jaguars didn't exactly make quick work of the Demonettes in a District 5-5A doubleheader at Santa Fe High on Saturday. A 10-run seventh inning made the final in Game 1 more lopsided than it was, and an eight-run fifth finally ended the nightcap. The Lady Jaguars managed 45 hits on the day, with 19 of them going for extra bases. The win keeps Capital's hopes of reaching the Class 5A State Tournament alive with just a doubleheader at home against Manzano looming in district play.
Top players: Brooklyn Cardenas hit a home run in each game, bringing her homer streak to seven games. Jadyn Padilla hit two home runs and drove in eight runs in Game 2. Athena Grimley had 16 strikeouts in a complete-game four-hitter in the opener.
What's next: Capital (16-4 overall, 6-2 in 5-5A) heads out of district play with a Monday doubleheader against Taos. Santa Fe High (4-19, 0-8) ends its season with a doubleheader at home against Albuquerque Rio Grande on April 29.
St. Michael's 22, Raton 11 (six innings)
St. Michael's 24, Raton 19
What happened: The Lady Horsemen finally ended a six-game losing streak in Raton Friday, scoring their most runs in a doubleheader this season. While the offense collected 38 hits, 13 walks and 15 stolen bases on the day, the pitching left something to be desired. Erianna Sisneros struggled in her six-inning complete game in the opener, allowing eight hits and seven walks. The defense committed five errors in the process. In Game 2, four Lady Horsemen visited the pitching circle, surrendering 20 walks to go with seven hits.
Top players: Mia Duran went a combined 7-for-10 to lead St. Michael's, and she drove in nine runs. Ariana Rivera was 2-for-4 with four RBIs in Game 1, while Carmen Pacheco went 3-for-6 with five RBIs in the second game.
What's next: St. Michael's (8-15, 3-7) takes on Las Vegas Robertson at home on Tuesday.
Baseball
Las Vegas Robertson 12, Santa Fe Indian School 7
SFIS 4, Robertson 3
What happened: The Braves missed out on delivering a big blow to the Cardinals, as they let a 7-4 lead in Game 1 slip through their fingers when the visitors scored eight run in the top of the seventh at the SFIS athletic complex. Game 2 was almost a carbon copy, as Robertson scored twice in the seventh and had the tying run at third when Talyn Kewanletzema finally recorded the final out for the save. The Cardinals now must beat St. Michael's in their rubber match to force a tie for first place and earn the series tiebreaker.
Top players: Nathaniel Aguilar allowed a run on five hits and seven walks over 5⅓ innings to earn the win in the second game, while Takoda Jones was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. In Game 1, Owen Pecos was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI to lead the SFIS attack.
What's next: SFIS (15-6, 4-5) plays the Horsemen at home Thursday. Robertson (12-6, 6-3) gets its shot at forcing a tie with St. Michael's on Tuesday.