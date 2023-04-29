What happened: The easy part is over with for the Lady Jaguars. Their District 5-5A sweep of the Lady Monarchs at home clinched second place in the standings. Now, the hard part comes — waiting to see their fate with the Class 5A State Tournament. Capital broke a 3-all tie with a single run in the fifth inning of Game 1, and starting pitcher Athena Grimley made it hold up, as she fired a complete-game four-hitter with 11 strikeouts. Game 2 saw the Lady Jaguars score no fewer than three runs in every frame before a three-run fifth invoked the 10-run mercy rule.
Top players: Anika Rodriguez went a combined 4-for-7 with a run scored in the opener for the Lady Jaguars. A game after seeing her six-game home run streak end, Brooklyn Cardenas hit her eight home run of the season in Game 2.
What's next: Capital (20-5 overall, 8-2 in 5-5A) awaits its fate when the New Mexico Activities Association announces the 16-team 5A field Sunday afternoon.
Baseball
Abq. Rio Grande 11, Santa Fe High 10 (eight innings)
Santa Fe High 8, Rio Grande 7
What happened: A sweep would have cured any worry the Demons had of making the 5A State Tournament. A split with the district champion Ravens means they will have to wait and see what happens when the 5A bracket is announced Sunday. In the opener, the Demons scored three times in the sixth to force extra innings, but the Ravens scored twice in the eighth and held off the Santa Fe High charge to secure the district title. In Game 2, the Demons built an 8-1 lead and held on as Rio Grande scored all of its runs in the final four frames before falling short.
Top players: Ivan Ortega went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and five RBIs in Game 1 to lead the Demons. Jacob Mirabal and Elijah King each had two hits and a double in Game 2, with Mirabal driving in a run.
What's next: Santa Fe High (17-8, 5-5) will see if a tie for third place in 5-5A is good enough to get into the state tournament Sunday afternoon.