Marley Cardenas was ready for a banner year.
For her.
For the Capital softball team.
She even came one hit away from doing something remarkable to help underscore what the 2020 season had in store for her and the Lady Jaguars. Then the COVID-19 pandemic took it all away.
But it couldn’t dent Cardenas’ passion for the sport or keep her on the sidelines like many athletes. With the help of her father, Leroy Cardenas, and younger sister, Brooklyn Cardenas, they turned their backyard into a softball workout station in which the girls can hit, pitch and throw to stay in shape.
“In softball, I wouldn’t say that practice makes perfect,” junior Marley Cardenas said. “Practice makes permanent. If you don’t do things on a regular basis, then over time, what you worked to build up starts diminishing. You have to keep doing it otherwise.”
The family set up a batting area to hit off a tee, or Leroy Cardenas soft tosses to his daughters. He also used a piece of wood to set up a pitcher’s rubber and found a home plate so Marley could work on her pitching. Leroy Cardenas also came up with an idea and placed tees with balls on them on parts of home plate to give Marley Cardenas a target.
“It made Marley focus on her spots and locations,” Leroy Cardenas said. “[The backyard] is not so big, but not so tight. It’s in the middle. So she’d have to focus on how her legs are pushing off the mound, how she is landing, everything. It worked out in a way that I thought was kinda cool.”
They are even able to work on fielding drills, though Marley Cardenas said the backyard space puts a premium on accuracy.
“It’s different doing it in the backyard as opposed to a field,” Marley Cardenas said. “Our neighbors were very upset. I guess the sound of hitting it off the tee was annoying, and my sister fouled one off into their yard and our neighbor was really upset about that.”
The family ventured back to a field after that. The Cardenases started working out daily at Ragle Park at 4 p.m. sharp. Leroy Cardenas, who also is an assistant coach under Dennis Hernandez at Capital, said he wanted to keep a routine that was consistent with what Marley Cardenas would experience during a normal school year.
“I try to keep it like a regimen,” Leroy Cardenas said. “If you get up for school at this time, get up and check your email, make sure you don’t have any assignments due. If you do, knock it out. We try to keep it like school. With our travel ball team, the Firecrackers, and Capital, our practices usually start at 4, 4:30 [p.m.]. So I keep them in the regimen so that nothing really changes.”
The games are the only thing missing. Capital managed to get two games completed this season — a doubleheader sweep of Los Alamos that teased Lady Jaguars fans of what might have been.
It was the first time they had swept the Lady Hilltoppers, perpetually one of the stronger Class 4A programs, since the early 2000s.
Marley Cardenas had her imprint all over both games. In the opener, she went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs as Capital won 9-8. In the nightcap, Cardenas fired a one-hitter in fashioning a 12-0 five-inning win. Father and daughter both anticipated this being a breakthrough season. The Lady Jaguars have not been to the state tournament in more than a decade but had won 38 games the previous three seasons after tallying just 18 victories from 2011-16.
Marley Cardenas’ pitching in those games was the first time since she suffered a shoulder injury in the fall while playing for the Albuquerque-based Firecracker travel team at a college showcase event in Dallas.
Cardenas said she heard a pop in her shoulder on the final pitch as she recorded the third out, and she told her dad about the pain she felt when she returned to the dugout.
“You could feel where it was dislocated,” Leroy Cardenas said. “We got to finish watching the game and the tournament because she said she didn’t want to go to the hospital yet. She was like, ‘I want to stay and watch the game. We’re winning.’ ”
When the family did go to the hospital, the doctor said Marley Cardenas wouldn’t pitch again. It made for a long, painful drive back to Santa Fe, but the diagnosis changed when the Cardenases went for a second opinion — Marley Cardenas just needed rest for it to heal.
“I was in therapy for 3½ months before they cleared me and I could go back to my normal routine,” Marley Cardenas said.
Leroy Cardenas said she’s not throwing as hard as she did before the injury, but she starting hitting 60 mph with her fastball — which is just a little slower than where she was last summer.
Father and daughter hold out hope that the club season will commence in the fall.
Marley Cardenas said most tournaments for the next couple of months have been canceled, and the next likely tournament will be in Las Vegas, Nev., at the end of October.
“We were supposed to play in Oklahoma at the beginning of the summer,” Marley Cardenas said. “In Texas, they just canceled those because they didn’t want to do it with everyone’s parents wanting to come.”
In the meantime, Marley Cardenas and her family will keep working on their craft — be it at home or on an empty field.
