040823 jw capital softball1.jpg

Capital outfielder Shania Gallegos, right, can’t make a catch on a deep fly ball as Layla Cintron backs her up Saturday during the second game of a home doubleheader sweep by Albuquerque High. The Jaguars allowed seven runs with two outs in the fourth inning of the 23-5 loss, including the drop by Gallegos, which allowed three runners to score. Jim Weber/The New Mexican

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Capital’s reality came crashing down Saturday afternoon, in the form of a green-and-white wave from Albuquerque High.

The Lady Bulldogs came to the southside school and beat up on Capital’s pitching and pushed its defense beyond its limits in a District 5-5A doubleheader sweep. They scored the first eight runs in Game 1 on their way to a 12-7 win, then scored 21 consecutive runs before the Lady Jaguars could answer in a 23-5 decision that ended on the 10-run mercy rule in the fifth inning.

Capital (12-4 overall, 2-2 in 5-5A) came into the doubleheader riding a 10-game winning streak and hopes of establishing itself as a viable option for the Class 5A State Tournament. By the end of the 12 hardscrabble innings, the Lady Jaguars saw their path to their first postseason berth in 17 years become much more challenging.

040823 jw capital softball2.jpg

Jaguars outfielder Layla Cintron beats a tag by Albuquerque High’s Natalia Padilla during Saturday’s doubleheader at Capital. The Jaguars entered Saturday on a 10-game winning streak and at 2-0 in district play but now will have a tougher road to their first postseason berth in 17 years after the sweep.
040823 jw capital softball3.jpg

Capital pitcher Athena Grimley allowed 11 runs early in the Jaguars Game 1 loss to Albuquerque High on Saturday but gave up only a solo homer over the final four innings. 
040823 jw capital softball4.jpg

Capital's Harmony Roybal narrowly beats a tag at second base by Albuquerque High's Angela Russell during a doubleheader loss Saturday.

