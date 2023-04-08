Capital outfielder Shania Gallegos, right, can’t make a catch on a deep fly ball as Layla Cintron backs her up Saturday during the second game of a home doubleheader sweep by Albuquerque High. The Jaguars allowed seven runs with two outs in the fourth inning of the 23-5 loss, including the drop by Gallegos, which allowed three runners to score. Jim Weber/The New Mexican
Jaguars outfielder Layla Cintron beats a tag by Albuquerque High’s Natalia Padilla during Saturday’s doubleheader at Capital. The Jaguars entered Saturday on a 10-game winning streak and at 2-0 in district play but now will have a tougher road to their first postseason berth in 17 years after the sweep.
Capital’s reality came crashing down Saturday afternoon, in the form of a green-and-white wave from Albuquerque High.
The Lady Bulldogs came to the southside school and beat up on Capital’s pitching and pushed its defense beyond its limits in a District 5-5A doubleheader sweep. They scored the first eight runs in Game 1 on their way to a 12-7 win, then scored 21 consecutive runs before the Lady Jaguars could answer in a 23-5 decision that ended on the 10-run mercy rule in the fifth inning.
Capital (12-4 overall, 2-2 in 5-5A) came into the doubleheader riding a 10-game winning streak and hopes of establishing itself as a viable option for the Class 5A State Tournament. By the end of the 12 hardscrabble innings, the Lady Jaguars saw their path to their first postseason berth in 17 years become much more challenging.
Lady Jaguars head coach Dennis Hernandez said offense isn’t a problem for his team; pitching and especially defense needs improvement. If Hernandez needed an example to show his team, it came in Game 2.
Capital led 3-2 heading into the third, but Albuquerque High batters collected seven runs on six hits in the top of the inning for a 9-3 lead. The Lady Bulldogs (15-5, 4-0) followed that rally by feasting on three Capital errors in the fourth inning and producing eight runs — seven of which came with two outs.
“We gotta tighten up,” Hernandez said. “Seven runs on two outs; you gotta find a way to stop the bleeding. One player steps up and makes a play, and we’re out of that inning.”
Senior third baseman Anika Rodriguez tried to be that player, but her lunges could not come up with a pair of hard grounders down the third-base line. Instead, they glanced off her glove and continued the Albuquerque High rally. The second error allowed a pair of runs to score and make it 12-3.
On the ensuing play, she made a diving stop of Annika Staley’s grounder in the hole between shortstop and third. When she tried to record the putout at third base, Capital shortstop Jadyn Padilla was trailing runner Liana Salinas, who made it to the bag without a throw and loaded the bases.
Junior Layla Toya, Capital’s relief pitcher, walked in a run, then induced Jazmyn Griego into a fly to right-center field, but right fielder Shania Gallegos dropped the ball trying to make a running catch. That scored three runs and upped the Lady Bulldogs lead to 16-3.
“We didn’t back up our pitcher like we should have,” Padilla said. “We needed to do that a lot more.”
It would have helped a pitching staff that already had a hard time slowing down Albuquerque High’s potent offense. The Lady Bulldogs hit eight home runs in the two games, with five coming in the opener. The biggest culprit was Griego, who hit four on the day and took the Class 5A lead in home runs with 17.
“Our three-four-five-six [hitters], it’s kinda pick your poison — whoever you want to pitch to,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Dominic Abeyta said.
The big blast was a grand slam by Natalia Padilla in the first inning that opened the scoring. In the second, the Lady Bulldogs took advantage of a lead-off error by Padilla and a perfectly executed squeeze bunt by Angela Russell in which the Lady Jaguars defense failed to execute and allowed runners to reach second and third.
That led to four more runs and an insurmountable 8-0 lead. The margin grew to 11-2 through 2½ innings before Capital starter Athena Grimley settled down and only allowed a solo homer by Mariah Stanley through the final four frames.
The Lady Jaguars were buoyed by a pair of home runs by freshman first baseman Brooklyn Cardenas, including a three-run homer in the sixth that cut the margin to 11-6.
Capital managed to get a pair of runners on base after that, but the rally fizzled when Layla Cintron struck out to end the frame.
Cardenas also had a two-run homer in the fifth inning of Game 2 and finished the day with eight RBIs overall.
Perhaps the biggest difference between the teams might come down to experience. The Lady Bulldogs have played a tough schedule according to MaxPreps.com’s rankings, having lost to 5A’s No. 1 team, Las Cruces Centennial, and twice to Albuquerque Cibola, the current 1-5A leader. They also beat Silver, the top-ranked team in 4A, and split a doubleheader with No. 3 Albuquerque St. Pius X.
Capital, meanwhile, has played just two teams with winning records, losing to St. Pius and Cibola by a combined 27-3 at the Lady Sartans’ tournament in March.
That is a big reason the Lady Bulldogs are ranked 10th by MaxPreps.com and Capital sits 19th. Those positions are crucial, considering the New Mexico Activities Association uses the rankings to determine seeding and selection of teams.
“We’ve played teams, and we’re doing really good, but we haven’t had a team like this,” Padilla said. “We’ve had good competition, but we’re always beating those teams. When we come play these teams, we’re not prepared.”
Fernandez said all is not lost for Capital. He believes Capital can still play its way into the postseason by getting to second place in the district. Another big district doubleheader awaits the Lady Jaguars on April 15, when it plays at Los Lunas, which is tied with the Lady Bulldogs atop the district standings.
A sweep of the Lady Tigers would ease the pain of the Albuquerque High sweep, Hernandez said, but a split would still give them a chance to finish runner-up.
“It’s not the end of the world,” Hernandez said. “Albuquerque High is a really good ballclub. I think they’re going to do well the rest of [district play]. ... I still think we control our own destiny. We still gotta go out there and I think we can battle up against Los Lunas. I think we can battle up against Manzano and Santa Fe High.
“If we can put the bat to the ball and play the defense we need to in order to be successful, then we’ll be all right.”