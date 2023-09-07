Same song, different verse.
If anything, the Capital Jaguars have been consistent the past two seasons. They continue to get off to slow starts, and they shoot themselves in the foot at the worst possible times.
In a Thursday night home game against the Alamogordo Tigers, Capital once again tried to dig itself out of a hole. For the third time this season, it came close to doing just that.
A two-touchdown spurt in a 42-second span in the third quarter gave Capital hope after a listless first half. The Tigers, however, crushed that sentiment behind a ground game that produced 245 yards and bled away the last 5:12 of the clock to preserve a 21-14 win at Jaguar Field.
The Jaguars fell to 1-3, but they are 18 points away from being an undefeated squad. Their third straight defeat by eight points or less was the result of poor execution in the first half that led to a 21-0 deficit that proved insurmountable.
Joaquin Garcia, the Jaguars head coach, said the lack of discipline his Jaguars have shown is the biggest obstacle to being a good football team. It showed in a first half in which the Tigers accumulated 187 yards of total offense, compared with just 30 for Capital.
The team also was called for three personal foul penalties, and senior running back Joseph Rodriguez was ejected in the second quarter after he received an unsportmanlike conduct penalty.
“The first half, I was pretty disappointed,” Garcia said. “At the end of the day, they’re either going to do what I want or what I expect, or they can make that decision they don’t want to play Capital football anymore.”
Perhaps no play showed the Jaguars’ lack of focus more than on Alamogordo’s opening drive of the third quarter. Capital was about to get the ball back after the defense produced a potential three-and-out that proved to be anything but that.
Jaguars punt returner Elijah Rodriguez decided not to leave Aidan Vasquez’s punt that was rolling along the 50-yard line alone and reached for the ball. The Tigers pounced on him, which allowed the ball to squirt free, and the Tigers’ Michael Gonzales recovered at the Capital 46.
With that reprieve, Alamogordo moved the ball to the Capital 7 before Garcia called a timeout and gave a very stern lecture.
“I told them that at the end of the day, they gotta play football,” Garcia said. “Us as coaches, we try to put them in positions to succeed, but playing football is about heart and it’s about just selling out.”
Those words were heeded as the Jaguars’ defense stiffened, and Vasquez came on to hit his second field goal from 30 yards for a 21-0 lead.
Then, the Jaguars offense finally woke up. They traveled 85 yards in eight plays, and capped the drive with a 28-yard touchdown connection from quarterback Deavon Montaño to Angelo Baker with 3:43 left in the third quarter to cut the margin to 21-7.
It was the first offensive score since the final quarter of a 28-20 loss to St. Michael’s on Aug. 26, but it quickly proved not to be Capital’s last.
On the ensuing kickoff, Tigers return man Anthony Audette never cleanly handled the ball and fumbled it away, and Capital’s Rocky Miller picked it up at the Tigers 19. Two plays later, Montaño hit Rodriguez on a wide receiver screen pass, and the senior got a block and raced down the left sideline for a 20-yard touchdown to cut the margin to 21-14 with 3:01 left.
“We have the offense and playmakers to make things happen,” Rodriguez said. “We have the [offensive] line to do it; they just need to stick together.”
The Jaguars managed 160 yards in the second half after just 30 at the break.
“The first half we tried to get things started, but we had a few dropped balls and some sacks,” Montaño said. “We bounced back in the second half, but we were a little shaky. Once we got on that roll, nobody could stop us.”
Well, one team could — the Jaguars. With Alamogordo facing a third-and-25 at its own 8, quarterback Elijah Montoya eluded the Capital rush, rolled out to his right and connected with A’veion Valdez down the sideline for a 31-yard gain.
That reignited the Tigers’ offense, which then appeared on its way to pad its lead — until Capital’s defense redeemed itself with Angelo Gonzalez’s interception in the end zone he returned to the Capital 11.
It was the fifth turnover the defense produced over the past two games.
Alamogordo head coach A.J. Cisco said his team proved it could move the ball, but finishing drives has been in issue early in the season.
“We made plays when we needed to, but we gotta finish drives,” Cisco said. “We had drives that ended in field goals that if we score [touchdowns], this is a different game.”
It gave Capital one more chance to complete the comeback, but a lack of discipline reared its ugly head once the drive reached Alamogordo territory. The line allowed the Tigers defense to dump Baker for a six-yard loss to the Tigers 48. To add insult to injury, it also was called for a holding penalty, which Alamogordo declined.
Montaño tried to connect with Rodriguez on a deep pass at the Capital 10, but Rodriguez and a pair of Tigers defenders batted the ball around before it fell to the ground on third down.
Capital elected to punt, which Garcia had second thoughts about in the aftermath because Alamogordo ran out the clock behind 56 rushing yards on its final drive.
“Maybe I should have gone for it on fourth down,” Garcia said. “I thought we could stop them. They’re a big, physical team, and we are not. I mean, we are not big at all.”