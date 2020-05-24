Alyssa Martinez continued a family tradition last week.
The Capital High senior, who played volleyball, basketball and tennis, was named the school's female athlete of the year for 2019-20.
She became the first second-generation winner in the school's 34-year history. Her dad, Javier Martinez, earned the 1995-96 male athlete of the year award, given to the top senior.
Alyssa Martinez said she was surprised by her parents, who showed up at her job with a poster displaying the honor.
"It just meant a lot to me," Alyssa said. "It was one of my goals since the seventh grade, when I started going to open gym for volleyball and basketball. I knew my dad got, and I wanted to do the same as him."
As the libero in volleyball, Martinez led Jaguars in digs (298) and serve percentage (98.6 percent). In basketball, she was the third-leading scorer (6.0 PPG) and was top in assists at 2.1 assists per game.
She teamed up with fellow senior Alyssa Delgado in doubles in tennis. They were 1-2 this spring before the COVID-19 outbreak ended the season.
Capital also announced Jasper Mares as the male honoree.
Santa Fe High announced Salome Romp (female) and Trent Jones (male) as its athletes of the year.
Frank Castillo retired on Wednesday as Albuquerque La Cueva's only head boys basketball coach in 34 years, leading the Bears to five state titles.
He left an impact on Northern New Mexico as well. La Cueva and Santa Fe High were district foes for 14 years before Santa Fe High dropped to Class 4A in 2010, then again from 2016-2018.
Some of Castillo's best teams came to Santa Fe High and Capital — the 1994-95 team that featured A.J. Bramlett, the 1998-99 group that only lost in the Class 4A championship game, the back-to-back 5A championship squads from 2009 and 2010.
In 2004, La Cueva stopped Capital's 36-game winning steak, and the Bears played the perfect foil in Santa Fe High's second-half run to the District 2-5A title during the 2005-06 season, losing to the Demons in the playoff game and the tournament championship game.
All the while, Castillo did it with a grace and a charm that made him a foe who was respected, if not liked.
New Mexico welcomed back live sports over the weekend.
In case you missed it, Ruidoso Downs opened a 16-week schedule on Friday with live racing for quarter horses and thoroughbreds through Labor Day on Sept. 7. Races take place every Friday-Sunday and will be streamed for a fee on the track’s video feed at rtn.tv.
Friday’s races featured 14 trials for 2-year-olds attempting to earn a spot in the Ruidoso Futurity, a $1 million race scheduled for June 7.
It should be noted that fans are not allowed to attend. As planned by the state’s Racing Commission last month, all events are being run by the most essential personnel only. Those allowed into the facility are practicing strict health safety measures with individual dressing areas for jockeys.
While it may not be Isotopes baseball or even beer league softball, it’s live sports right here inside the state’s borders for the first time since the high school basketball state tournament wrapped up on March 14.
The National Golf Foundation reported last week that courses are now open in all 50 states. A national business research and consulting site, the NGF monitors golf activity around the country and provides frequent updates on the status of the sport.
This week it reports that 95 percent of U.S. courses are operational, with 63 percent of pro shops open in some form. Some states, like New Mexico, have strict protocols about how many people have access to noncourse areas like the pro shop, retail space and food services.
The majority of states also have restrictions on access to golf carts, with Massachusetts and Illinois still not allowing them. New Mexico permits carts but only one person per ride. There is also a minimum 15-minute window between groups teeing off, which only allows 16 new players per hour.
Driving ranges are also open, with many courses requiring a reservation.
Looking for a chance to play a little college football? Get your gear ready and make plans to be on the road in mid-July for a number of tryouts.
New Mexico Highlands University head football coach Josh Kirkland is hosting eight camps in seven cities over seven consecutive days between July 13-19. He posted a notice to his camp’s website, joshkirklandfootballcamps.com, that he will offer scholarships on site for players deemed good enough to play at New Mexico Highlands this fall.
All you need is cleats, gloves, a ball and everything else deemed necessary to impress a college coach.
The whirlwind tour starts July 13 in Amarillo, Texas. Every day brings a new location and a new camp. After that are stops in Lubbock, Hobbs, El Paso, Las Cruces, Rio Rancho and, finally, the last day with kids camps in Las Vegas on July 19.
The cost is $40 for preregistration and $50 for walk-up.
Of course, there is a catch. Not just any armchair quarterback is welcome. The camps are open to high school players from the freshman year on up.
Sorry, old timer.
