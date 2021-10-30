Santa Fe High and Capital learned the sting of being the 13th best football teams in a field fit for 12 teams Saturday night.
The Demons and Jaguars missed the postseason, as each was the first team left out each in its respective bracket when the New Mexico Activities Association unveiled the brackets from Class 2A through 6A.
Meanwhile, the St. Michael’s Horsemen got a surprising fourth seed despite a two-game losing streak to end the season, which gives them a week off to work on deficiencies opponents exposed over the last three games.
It was the biggest surprise during the revealing of the brackets.
Santa Fe High, which recorded its third winning season in the past 35 years with a 6-4 mark, saw its Class 6A postseason hopes sunk by a 28-21 District 2/5-6A loss to Clovis on Oct. 8.
The Wildcats finished in third place in the district at 3-3, while Santa Fe High was fourth at 2-4. That allowed Clovis to secure the 12th and final spot in the bracket.
Demons head coach Andrew Martinez said he was disappointed that the 20 seniors on the roster, many of whom played as freshmen and helped break the 35-game losing streak in 2018, did not get a chance to taste a playoff game.
“This was our first year competing in 4A, and in a district and coming this close to making the playoffs,” Martinez said. “This team and this senior class has done tremendous things for the school and the community. I couldn’t be more proud being their head coach and being a part of their lives.”
Meanwhile, Capital’s 28-7 loss to Los Alamos in District 1/2-5A play on Friday allowed the Hilltoppers to nab the 12th seed in the 5A bracket.
Los Alamos finished 5-5 overall and 2-2 in district play, which was good for third. Capital was fourth at 1-3, and that left the Jaguars on the outside looking in for the playoffs.
As for St. Michael’s, its résumé was strong enough to absorb a disappointing end to the regular season.
The Horsemen lost 44-7 to Las Vegas Robertson on Oct. 22, then succumbed to Raton, 14-0, earlier Saturday to finish with a 2-2 record in 2-3A. St. Michael’s is still ranked No. 2 in the MaxPreps.com rankings despite the losses, which helped in placing it ahead of the Colts.
The Horsemen also had a win over a district champion Socorro, the two seed in 3A. NMMI, the 4-3A champion, did not defeat a district champion.
Robertson is the third seed in 3A, while West Las Vegas is No. 6. If the Dons beat No. 11 Cobre in the first round, they will face the Cardinals in the quarterfinals for the third straight year.
In 4A, Taos secured the 10th seed after losing to Moriarty for the 2-4A title. The Tigers will play No. 7 Valencia in the first round next week.
