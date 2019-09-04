For the last five seasons, opponents knew what to expect from Capital’s volleyball program — long rallies and frustrated hitters.
Defense has been the credo of the Lady Jaguars under head coach Max Vargas and assistant Gabrielle Vigil, and it won’t change in the sixth season of this program. If anything, the lifeblood of the program is its back row, which has developed a reputation of quick, agile defenders who can pick up just about any hit their opponents attempt.
The keys to Capital’s defensive prowess are the coaching of Vigil, the talented athletes who migrate to the program and the right arm of Vargas.
“All credit to [Vigil],” Vargas said. “And me, too. This is kinda weird to say, but I can hit the ball 60, 70 miles per hour. I mean hard, and that’s how I train them. I hit the ball really hard.”
And only those who want to face that barrage of swings from Vargas in practice and warmups get to step onto the court. In previous years, it made perfect sense because Capital’s front row, while big on heart and effort, was short on height at the net. That often meant opponents had to simply hit the ball over outstretched hands at the net, and it left the back row having to make good passes against hits with plenty of pace on them.
That’s where the coaching and teaching came into play, combined with the dedication the players showed.
“A lot of it was repetition and doing drills that work on our reaction time,” Capital senior libero Alyssa Martinez said.
“A lot of it is going back to our fundamentals, too,” added senior defensive specialist Janessa Rivera. “Like, we’ll go back to being on one knee and passing that way. Or just communicating with each other. It’s about trust.”
Trust comes from the experience Vigil brings as a former Capital player who went on to compete at McMurry University and later New Mexico Highlands University.
“We praise defense a lot because it can frustrate a good offense,” Vigil said. “If you are digging out a really solid hitter, it’s just a matter of time before they start making mistakes. For me personally, it’s what I played at college and it’s what I know best.”
Playing such tough, intense defense masked the Lady Jaguars’ lack of height, but it’s a different story this year. Capital has size in the form of middle hitter Ethena Silva (6-foot) and Rebecca Sorensen (5-9). Vargas said the athleticism on the front row is such that the ball is slowing down when it reaches the back row, and that is only a good thing.
“We can penetrate the net now and block hits earlier,” Vargas said. “We’ve got four girls who can get their elbows over the net. Compare that to when we just had hands to slow the ball down and we could still pick it [a hit] up.”
That size suddenly became a benefit when Capital had to fill some big holes in the back row. Martinez took on the libero role that 2019 graduate Makayla Baca performed so well for the last five years. Rivera adds some experience, but she is still recovering from a broken elbow that robbed her of much of the 2018 season.
It was something that still bothered her even as the Lady Jaguars started work on this season in the summer, but she feels she is finding her way back to the form she had before the injury.
“It was maybe the hardest thing I’ve ever been through,” Rivera said. “Mentally, it was hard for me. Physically, I was holding myself back, but now I am starting to feel the groove.”
That makes the depth Capital has in the back row much more crucial, especially since the team feels like it has the makings of a team that might surprise the state come November. Vargas and Vigil feel they have plenty of players who can rotate into the back row. Martinez is primarily a back-row player, but the Lady Jaguars can rely on Rivera, who also can play outside hitter, setter Molly McCann and senior outside hitter Alyssa Delgado. Vigil said the mix of players gives the Lady Jaguars opportunities to create matchup problems for opponents with their versatility.
“We have so many girls who can play so many different positions,” Vigil said. “So we can be strategic against who we’re playing, based on who we’re playing and their strengths and weaknesses. We can tailor our approach and attack another team’s weaknesses.”
And if that means Capital can add to opponent’s frustrations, it will take it.