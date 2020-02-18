T.J. Sanchez has become a bit of a history buff about Capital basketball.
Well, his history lesson begins and ends with the 2003-04 Jaguars.
Leave it to varsity assistant coach Bryan Mirabal, a 2004 Capital graduate, and head coach Ben Gomez, the architect of the program’s lone championship team, to put that bug in the Capital senior guard’s ear — and for good reason.
Both of them see similarities between this year’s Capital squad and that 2004 team, which is widely considered the best in the program’s history. That season, the Jaguars went 25-1, beat the Class 5A champion (Albuquerque Eldorado) and won their last 23 games in a row to secure a 4A title. This year’s group has yet to achieve that kind of a résumé, but Mirabal said it most closely resembles the 2003-04 team that he helped lead to the blue trophy.
And he lets Sanchez know about it every chance he gets.
“I just told him that you guys have everything we had,” Mirabal said. “They had more athletic ability, and maybe more strength, but we had a better overall team. We had a bond, a sense of unity. I haven’t seen a team like that since this one came along.”
Sanchez, the Jaguars’ leading scorer at 20.3 points per game, said he has watched video of Mirabal’s Jaguars, and he sees the similarities, too. Even down to Gomez’s intense sideline demeanor, which hasn’t changed much in 16 years.
“I like to watch it because you can see how we’re kinda similar,” Sanchez said. “I just like watching coach Gomez back in the end coaching and how he coaches now. He’s still high energy.”
If anyone knows the path to the state championship game, it’s Sanchez. He and fellow senior Seth Arroyos were part of Capital’s last team to reach the finals as freshmen when the 2016-17 squad lost to Roswell. Since then, Sanchez has developed a thirst to get back to the final Saturday of the season, and he will be a big reason if it happens.
Sanchez is clearly the best player on the team, as he leads the team in scoring, steals (3.3 per contest) and even blocks (1.0 per game) despite being a lanky 6-footer. But Gomez said his body hides a natural athleticism that he calls uncanny.
“They call that ‘stencil strength’ because you’re not real bulky, real built, or real ‘swole,’ as they say,” Gomez said. “But he’s strong, and always under control. He has great balance that allows him to do some stuff once he leaves the ground.”
Sanchez’s combination of athleticism, speed and skill led him to become an icon even before he leaves the court for the final time. When he scored on a layup early in the second quarter of the Jaguars’ game against crosstown rival and District 5-5A leader Santa Fe High on Jan. 30, Sanchez became the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,503 points — passing Mirabal’s brother, Terence Mirabal, in the process. That total since then as increased to 1,585 points, but Sanchez has developed a knack at surprising even himself at how prolific a scorer he is.
When he tied the school record for most points in a game with 39 last year against Albuquerque Rio Grande, Sanchez admitted it didn’t feel like he did.
“They were like, ‘You scored 39,’ and I was like, ‘What? I thought it was more like 15,’ ” Sanchez said with a sheepish smile.
Mirabal, though, said Sanchez’s scoring ability overshadows his passing ability. Sanchez average 2.5 assists per game, which is third on the team, but Mirabal feels it’s his ability to keep the ball moving that sets the tone for the Jaguars.
“T.J. Gets is going to get his points off of turnovers, but a lot of people don’t give him credit that he is a good passer and he shares the ball,” Mirabal said.
If anything, Sanchez said he is trying to become a better leader, and in some ways, passing the ball is an extension of that. He also recognizes that he plays a huge role in setting the mindset for the team, and he has tried to do little things to help set the example.
“Our team, we’re all good players, but sometimes it’s hard for us to click,” Sanchez said. “I feel like this year, I know people are watching film more, we’re taking pre-game more seriously.”
Capital will need to be focused on Wednesday, as it plays the Demons in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium with the district title on the line. A Santa Fe High win sews up a second straight 5-5A title, while a Capital win will force a tie and likely set up a playoff game next week.
Expect a raucous, sold-out crowd, especially since the last game drew about 3,300 people in Santa Fe High’s Toby Roybal Memorial Gym. Capital’s gym holds about 1,550. Regardless, it will be an electric atmosphere.
“Those are the types of games I live for, that I love,” Sanchez said. “I don’t necessarily love seeing the crowd, but just a lot of people who want to see us two teams — out of all the teams in the state — play. It’s intense.”
Maybe, it will lead to something even better, and on the state’s biggest stage.
It would be a great way for Sanchez to end his prep career, and maybe add to the legacy of the greatest Capital team of all time — by making room for argument about that.
