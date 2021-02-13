The biggest audition of Luke Padilla’s life was supposed to unfold over a 10- to 13-week span in the fall.
It didn’t happen. The pandemic and the state government’s decision to shut down sports on all levels made sure of that.
As it turns out, no worries.
The all-time leading rusher in the history of Capital’s football program landed on his feet Saturday, signing a national letter of intent to play football for the next four years at Fort Lewis College in the NCAA Division II Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
“It was supposed to be a senior year to remember, and missing out on it is a big deal,” Padilla said. “I’m just fortunate enough to just get the chance to sign now and still play at a high level."
Set to graduate from Capital, Padilla is one of four players from New Mexico high schools to sign with the Skyhawks this month and becomes the second player from his hometown on the active roster. Santa Fe High’s Zach Russell will be a junior at tight end on next season’s team.
It was Russell who was among the first to reach out to Padilla after he made his commitment to Fort Lewis, calling to welcome him to a brotherhood in desperate need of a running back. The Skyhawks rushed for only 1,134 yards and four touchdowns in the 2019 season and Padilla will be one of eight running backs on the roster heading into the 2021 season.
“Since I first stepped on the field as a freshman, this was the goal, and now it’s time to put all that work into action,” Padilla said. “My body is physically ready for it and I’m mentally ready for it. I’m expecting big things.”
Getting to the next level took a lot more work than Padilla thought it would. Before the end of his junior season in the fall of 2019, he had etched his name in Capital’s history books as its career leader in rushing yards. He did it with a heavy workload that saw him absorb contact on virtually every offensive snap. He managing the punishing workload that made him an electrifying threat to break off a highlight-reel run on any play.
While history will remember him as one of the best high school player's Santa Fe has seen the last 20 years, he went home bruised and dinged every game night for his first three seasons with the Jaguars.
When the coronavirus wiped out the 2020 season, the biggest impact on Padilla was on his health. His body healed, and his thirst for getting back to the daily grind became his driving force. That's when he enlisted the help of Capital athletic coordinator Zeke Villegas for help getting him into peak condition.
Himself a bodybuilder and fitness fanatic, Villegas put Padilla on a strict diet and a rigorous weightlifting program. He had Padilla pump 800 to 900 reps a day at 80 percent of his maximum weight, testing each part of Padilla's frame like never before.
Over time, it transformed his body into something he never expected.
“I’ve never lifted like this, never trained like this ever before,” Padilla said. “It’s crazy. I haven’t felt this good since before I started playing sports when I was about 8 years old. I look at how far I've come and I almost can't believe it.”
At 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds before he started training with Villegas, Padilla dropped 15 pounds of fat and replaced it with muscle. He is stronger, leaner and more focused now than ever before.
“Zeke transformed my body into something that it’s never been,” Padilla said. “It’s something crazy, I’m not going to lie.”
If Padilla had his choice, he would have signed with a Division I program. Truth is, he never got that chance. With New Mexico being one of the few states not to allow prep football, Padilla never had his opportunity to shine in a senior year with recruiters sitting in the stands.
“He absolutely has talent to play Division I, and not getting a senior season probably cost him a chance at it,” Villegas said. “He’s exactly what they would have wanted, too; a straight-A student who knows what he wants and how to get it. He’ll put in the work and will make a team better. I would have loved to have seen him one last year.”
With Monday's deadline for schools to declare to the New Mexico Activities Association about their intentions for playing fall sports this school year, Capital and Santa Fe High are expected to announce they will field football teams in what will amount to a four- or five-game season starting in March. If that's the case, Padilla said Saturday he likely would sit things out.
"That's a hard decision to make, but there's a lot on the line with my future," he said. "Besides, once I sign with Fort Lewis, it's almost like I belong to them now, you know?"
Regardless, Padilla's place in Santa Fe lore is set. Villegas recalls one of his first encounters with him; Villegas was the coach of a seventh-grade team and Padilla was the star player on a rival club. As Villegas tells it, his defense held Padilla in check all game until the end when his special teams unit made the mistake of punting the ball in Padilla's direction. He returned it for a touchdown.
“He still reminds me of that,” Villegas said. “But, yeah, even then you knew he was something special. He’s one of those kids whose body developed early, and all he’s done since then is get better.”
Padilla’s big payoff was supposed to come last fall. His senior season began when he was timed at 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash. By all accounts, he would have threatened the 2,000-yard mark in a full 10-game season that likely would have seen a senior-laden Capital squad reach the state playoffs.
Months of unexpected down time kept his phone quiet and his mailbox empty. Fort Lewis was one of the few colleges to contact him. Some, like RMAC rival and perennial national powerhouse Colorado State-Pueblo, offered him a preferred walk-on spot.
“After not playing my senior year, I wanted a place that would give me the chance to play as a freshman,” Padilla said. “They’re building something at Fort Lewis and they told me they want me to be a part of it right away, so it was a good business move for me and my entire family.”
Padilla has his sights set on an electrical engineering degree, and the fact that Fort Lewis recently built a new engineering center is what appealed the most to him.
“You know, there were times I wasn’t sure if I’d get a chance at the next level but now I’m heading somewhere that will get me a top-quality education and give me the chance to play in a good conference,” he said. “I really wanted a senior year but it all kind of worked out. I’m in the best shape of my life and I feel like it’s all right there for me.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.