Softball
Capital 11, Abq. Rio Grande 0 (five innings)
Capital 11, Abq. Rio Grande 1 (five innings)
What happened: The Lady Jaguars opened District 5-5A play in a big way at home Saturday. Athena Grimley recorded both wins, and Capital's offense exploded after slow starts. The opener ended on a walk-off grand slam by Layla Toya to invoke the 10-run mercy rule. In Game 2, the Lady Jaguars scored seven runs in the third inning, with Toya hitting her second homer of the day.
Top players: Grimley surrendered only a solo shot in the second inning of Game 2 in 10 innings during the doubleheader, and went 2-for-3 in each game. Toya finished with seven RBIs overall.
What's next: Capital (7-5 overall) heads to Albuquerque High for a district doubleheader on April 9.
Santa Fe Indian School 3, St. Michael's 2
Santa Fe Indian School 9, St. Michael's 1
What happened: The Lady Braves ended up needing a walk-off performance to beat the Lady Horsemen in the opener of a District 2-3A doubleheader at SFIS Athletic Complex. Then, SFIS opted to do away with the last-inning heroics as junior ace Shade Phae Young dominated the Horsemen with 13 strikeouts.
Top players: Phae Young collected 31 strikeouts, with 18 in the opener after allowing two runs in the first inning. Hannah Martinez had the game-winning hit in Game 1.
What's next: SFIS (10-6, 4-0) plays Las Vegas Robertson in a single game at home Tuesday with first place on the line. St. Michael's (7-6, 0-3) plays at Raton on Tuesday.
