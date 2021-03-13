A sports fans’ internal clock might say it’s March Madness, but around these parts it’s definitely football season.
Under cloudy skies, a stiff breeze out of the south and temperatures that dipped into the high-30s by the game’s end, New Mexico’s high school football season finally arrived Saturday in Santa Fe as both of the city’s public schools opened their coronavirus-shortened (and drastically late) seasons with home games.
While Santa Fe High was busy playing big-school powerhouse Rio Rancho across town, Capital was showing off its upgraded home facility against Los Alamos. A new turf field awaited the Jaguars. So, too, did the all the quirks of hosting a football game on the very day the 2020-21 high school basketball state tournament would typically be wrapping up an hour down the road in The Pit.
“I know, it’s weird because everything is just so different now,” said Capital senior Luke Padilla. “But, really, it didn’t take all that long to, you know, just get back to football. The game doesn’t change even though it’s March.”
Padilla certainly didn’t change. Already the school’s career rushing leader, already having inked a letter of intent to play college ball at Fort Lewis College this fall, already having said he’d take this abbreviated prep season off before changing his mind and giving it one last go, he was his old usual self against a Los Alamos defense that had no chance at stopping him.
Padilla rushed for 202 yards on just eight carries in the first half, leading the Jaguars to a 55-7 win that was more about the pomp and circumstance than it was the action on the field. Capital athletics officials posted a huge white sign with red letters at the mouth of the school parking lot saying all tickets had been sold.
Per state health guidelines, only enough people to fill 25 percent of Capital’s capacity were allowed to purchase tickets. At kickoff, barely 58 fans sat on the visitors’ bleachers behind the Los Alamos sideline while the home grandstand to the west had about 400.
At least twice during the game, the public address announcer reminded people to socially distance and keep their face coverings on. There was no pregame meeting of team captains at midfield, the concession stands were closed and the traditional postgame handshake was replaced with a single-file conga line five yards apart with players offering head nods, finger points and golf applause instead of the customary high-fives and hugs.
“Football games these days are like the Indianapolis 500,” said Capital coach Bill Moon. “If you’ve got your car set up right, you’ll go 500 miles. If not, you’ll be out of the race in three laps.”
In that way of thinking, Capital was a car ready to go the distance. Playing the first of what could be as many as four games before the truncated season is put to rest, the Jaguars rolled up 402 yards rushing while holding Los Alamos to a mere 18 yards total offense and picking off Hilltoppers quarterback Luke Gonzales four times.
One of those interceptions was a pick-six by Capital linebacker Julian Sanchez. As dominant as the 1-2 punch of Padilla and Gio Muñoz was on offense (345 rushing yards with five touchdowns), Sanchez was on both sides of the ball.
“He was everywhere but, you know, he’s always like that,” Padilla said.
“Most impactful player on the field for us,” added Moon.
Save for a handful of botched snaps and a few unforced penalties, it was a solid start for Capital. That includes the workout given to the cheerleaders. They typically do pushups for every point the Jaguars score. After building a 41-0 lead at halftime, they resorted to doing jumping jacks the rest of the way.
As for the players, they learned the hard way that keeping a protective mask on while on the field isn’t exactly the easiest chore. Some wore bandanas wrapped around the inside of the helmet padding while other resorted to the standard surgical mask.
Hilltoppers running back Caden Thornton missed a couple of snap early in the second half when the straps on his mask broke after getting dropped on a kickoff. It took a team manager a few minutes to dig around and find the spare masks to get Thornton back onto the field.
Other than that, it was just your standard mid-March football opener played on a day we usually set aside for basketball championship Saturday in The Pit.
“Football’s football and whether you play it now or when there’s snow on the ground, the only thing that’s constant is the players run on the field and I get to stand here watching them do extraordinary things,” Moon said.
GAME NOTES
Oops: The first half was a penalty marred mess that took an hour and 12 minutes to play. Of the 18 penalties called all day, 14 came in the first two quarters. There were eight fumbles in the game, all in the first half and several of them on the exchange between the center and quarterback.
“Funny thing about COVID is, until last week our huddles looked like this,” Moon said, backing up to a distance of about 8 feet. “We never got to practice snaps until a couple [of] days ago, so that’s one of those things that goes away with practice.”
Change: Capital has changed its opponent for next week’s game. The Jaguars were supposed to travel to Española Valley on Friday but will instead host Pojoaque Valley on March 20. Española Valley has struggled with participation and has opted to play a junior varsity schedule only.
