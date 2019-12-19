Boys basketball
Capital 61, Belen 27
What happened: Once again, the Jaguars blistered an opponent out of the gate. They built a 20-5 lead after a quarter and allowed the Eagles just 11 first-half points in the Eddie Peña Classic on Thursday in Grants. Capital showed it is capable of extended defenses with eight 3-pointers, and Chano Herrera knocked down three of them to lead the way.
Standouts: Herrera finished with 15 points, while T.J. Sanchez led the Jaguars with 17. Dominic Luna scored all of his nine points in the second half. Tyler Willis led Belen with six points.
What's next: Capital (8-1) takes on Kirtland Central in the second game of the tournament.
Girls basketball
Native American Community Academy 47, Academy for Technology and the Classics 44
What happened: The Phoenix were down to seven players, and a couple of them took to the court despite battling illnesses. The Lady Eagles built a 27-18 halftime lead off of ATC turnovers, but that story changed in the third quarter as the Phoenix outscored them 17-3 to take a 35-30 lead into the final quarter. Fatigue finally caught up with ATC, though, and NACA rallied with a 17-10 scoring run in the fourth quarter.
"We panicked a little and we’re young," Phoenix head coach Ron Drake said. "So, we're going to make a lot of mistakes."
Standouts: Eighth grader Perla Miramontes had a double-double — 20 points and 11 rebounds — for ATC and Chanelle Jaeger added 15 points and eight boards. The Lady Eagles were led by Jasmine Bradford's 26 points.
What's next: ATC (4-2) plays at Laguna Acoma on Saturday.
