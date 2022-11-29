Boys basketball

Capital 51, Taos 40

What happened: The smaller Jaguars played big when they needed to and beat the Tigers on Tuesday in a nondistrict game. After Taos’ 6-foot-7 senior Daemon Ely scored 10 points in the first half, he scored 10 the rest of the way. The turning point was a 17-3 scoring run in the second quarter that turned a 12-11 Taos lead into a 28-15 Capital edge at the half. The Tigers got within 47-40 with less than a minute left before the Jaguars scored the last four points to seal the win.

