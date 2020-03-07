How beautifully was Capital playing basketball Saturday night?
Jaguars senior wing T.J. Sanchez didn’t even bother to look.
Not to see his pass to junior forward Dominic Luna be completed.
And not at Luna’s 3-pointer from the right sideline.
All he did was listen to the crowd’s crescendo as he raised his hands and signaled a 3 as Luna’s shot settled into the net midway through the third quarter of an opening-round game of the Class 5A State Boys Basketball Tournament against Las Cruces Centennial in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium.
And all Jaguars head coach Ben Gomez did was smile.
“I tell them, ‘I have the best seat in the house,’ because I get to enjoy them,’ ” Gomez said after second-seeded Capital dominated the No. 15 Hawks to the tune of a 73-36 rout.
With the win, Capital (26-4) advanced to the 5A quarterfinals, where it will play No. 10 Albuquerque Eldorado at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in The Pit.
What the Eagles will face is a Jaguars team that wants to run and press — and make lives miserable for opponents with its speed and its intensity. The latter quality has taken on another life over the past two weeks, as the Jaguars seemed to have bought into the “win-or-go-home” mentality that comes with the postseason.
“We all know that this could be the end of the season,” Luna said. “Anything can happen, so we have to bring that intensity up so that we don’t put ourselves in that position of letting it happen.”
Unfortunately, it almost did in the first half.
Capital bolted out to a 25-6 lead after hitting 10 of 15 shots and forcing eight Centennial turnovers. But just when the Hawks (14-15) were on the verge of getting blown out, they found a way to temporarily stave off the inevitable.
Centennial flirted with the upset for a moment by slowing down the tempo and using its size to its advantage. The Hawks opened the second quarter with a 9-0 run to get within 25-15 on Keyshawn Keys free throws with 4:50 left.
Capital didn’t help matters by launching 3-pointers, missing its first six shots with three coming from the perimeter.
“Coach just said to shoot the ball within the offense and not to force it so much by yourself,” Luna said. “If you force it too much, then it becomes more one-on-one and that’s not our game. When you let the offense create your shot, it’s more us together.”
The Jaguars answered like a state title contender should — together as a team.
The senior duo of Sanchez and Brandon Saiz led a closing 10-2 spurt that essentially settled the outcome. Sanchez scored six points, while Saiz had the other four as they feasted upon three Capital steals during the run. When Sanchez knocked down the first of two free throws with 1:49 left in the first half, Capital’s lead was 35-17.
Then came perhaps the perfect going-away present the Jaguars could have given their fans. They overwhelmed the Hawks with their intensity and speed, starting with Luna’s 3-pointer from the top of the key 13 seconds into the second half for a 38-17 lead. Centennial scored all three of its points in the first 1:12 of the quarter, and when Jesus Luna hit a 16-footer, the Hawks were down 40-21.
They were the last points Centennial scored over the next 7:24 as Capital reeled off 19 points. Luna’s second three off of Sanchez’s kick-out pass came at 4:19 of the third and made it 48-21. Sanchez said the team was so in sync, he knew the outcome.
“Honestly, I don’t know why I did that,” Sanchez said. “I just knew.”
It was the final home game in the careers of starters Sanchez, Saiz, Chano Herrera and Seth Arroyos, and they went out in style. Sanchez had 21 points, while Herrera added 18. Saiz had eight and Arroyos nine, and combined with Luna’s 14 points, the starting five accounted for all but three of Capital’s points.
But that group has been the one steering the Jaguars’ course this season, and it’s a journey that won’t be complete without some hardware — like a trophy.
“We can tell the younger guys, ‘This is our last year, so let’s make something of this year,’ ” Sanchez said. “I think it’s hit us harder than any other year that it’s one and done.”
And it’s allowing the Jaguars to bring out their best at the right time of the season.
It’s the beauty of March.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.