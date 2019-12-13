Here we go again.
Round 2 of the intracity grudge match between Capital and Santa Fe High is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday. This time, though, the venue shifts from Santa Fe High to Capital’s Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium as the two teams will tussle for another regular-season tournament title.
But how does Capital change the script that usually ends with the Demons walking off the court victorious? That has been the case in four of the last five matchups since last season.
It’s not like the Jaguars haven’t noticed.
“We’re there,” Capital senior guard Brandon Saiz said. “It’ just things happen and they got to us.”
This one is a rematch of last year’s Al Armendariz Tournament championship game, as Capital manhandled Española Valley 67-18 in Friday’s last semifinal, while the Demons earlier took care of a pesky Pecos team 81-73.
A year ago, the Demons and Jaguars exchanged the lead five times in the final 3 minutes before Santa Fe High went on a closing 8-0 run to secure a 69-62 win.
If this game is anything like last year’s battle, or last week’s 48-45 Demons win in the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament, composure down the stretch will be vital.
And it’s the missing ingredient the Jaguars need. Last week, Capital led 41-38 with 17 seconds left in regulation, and Saiz had a chance to ice the game with the second of two free throws. He missed, the Demons came downcourt and tied the game on Fedonta “JB” White’s 3-pointer that forced overtime. What’s forgotten was that senior forward Chano Herrera was inches away from stealing a pass that would have secured the win.
Well, not by the Jaguars.
“Whenever we build leads, we need to keep our composure,” Herrera said. “We usually let them back in the game. We need to stay as a team, and stay as a family and keep those big leads. That will help us.”
Herrera was eluding to the 12-1 lead the Jaguars had in last week’s game, but the same could be said for last year’s matchup in the Armendariz. Capital jumped to a 17-8 lead, but the Demons whittled away at it to tie the score at 27-all.
Saiz said it was a matter of the Jaguars trying to do too much and keep their foot mashed on the pedal instead of exhibiting patience and looking for the best shot.
“Sometimes, when we get that lead, we want to keep doing it,” Saiz said. “In my opinion, we have too much confidence and start doing our own thing.”
One thing Capital did well against the Demons last time was slow down White, the 6-foot-8 Demons star, until it came to crunch time. White scored eight of his 19 points at the end of regulation and to start the overtime that gave Santa Fe High a 46-43 lead that it never lost.
Herrera said that was a credit to the team keeping a keen eye on White.
“We try to make sure we know where he is all the time,” Herrera said. “And just be physical with everyone. Just contest every shot and box out.”
The Jaguars (5-1) did that to excess with the Sundevils (5-2). When Española forward Malaki Jones scored on a layup with 5:30 left in the opening quarter, little did the Sundevils faithful know those were the last points their team would score for the next 12:37. When Anthony Law knocked down two free throws with 1:53 left in the first half, Capital held a 40-4 lead.
T.J. Sanchez led Capital with 24 points, while Dominic Luna added 12.
Santa Fe High 81, Pecos 73The Demons (6-0) had a harder time getting to a rematch than their city rivals did. Of course, they had to get past the three-time defending Class 3A/2A champion Panthers.
Santa Fe High used a 14-2 run in the opening quarter to take a 16-8 lead that they never lost, but Pecos (3-1) threatened it a lot. Four times, the Panthers cut the lead to four. They managed this despite the duo of Ismael Villegas and Xavier Padilla scoring the first 44 points.
As for Santa Fe High, it displayed the kind of scoring balance head coach Zack Cole wanted to see. Four players reached double figures – White (22 points), Carlos Dassaro (21), P.J. Lovato (14) and Cody Garcia (11). It was Garcia’s first game since injuring his right arm in the first meeting with Capital, but he made his presence felt in the third quarter, hit three 3s to open up a 57-42 lead.
Cole added that Garcia has become more than just a shooter.
“He has gotten much better at taking care of the ball,” Cole said. “He still makes mistakes but he’s gotten better at helping us handle the pressure. And he’s actually turned into a pretty good rebounder from the guard position.”
Villegas finished with a game high 38 points, while Padilla added 25 as only four Pecos players recored points.
The Panthers will play Española Valley for third place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Consolation bracketSanta Fe Indian School 53, Tohatchi 48The Braves put together strong second and third quarters to build a 43-33 lead, but had to hold off the Cougars. SFIS (2-4) did not help itself by hitting just four of eight from the free-throw line in the final moments, but it was just enough to secure a spot in the consolation championship against Kirtland Central.
Debrylan Candelario scored 13 of his 15 points in the second and third quarter combined to lead the Braves, and Kobe Garcia added 12 in the paint. Rayshawn Riley led Tohatchi (3-4) with 16 points, while Titu Norton and Marcus Tahe each scored 10.
Kirtland Central 81, Crownpoint 41A 27-point quarter was exactly what the Broncos needed after a disappointing performance in the opening round against Pecos. It helped them build a 46-22 lead at the half and secure a spot in the consolation championship against SFIS.
Kirtland Central (3-4) had four players reach double figures, with Cameron Crawford and Jaxon Manning each scoring 14 points. Kragan Cadman and Lathan Watson each added 11.
Tylon Tsosie led the Eagles (1-5) with eight points.
Crownpoint will play Tohatchi for seventh place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in a matchup of District 1-3A foes.
