Capital hit the pause button on a strong start to the baseball season after a COVID-19 case was reported on campus Tuesday.
Santa Fe Public Schools announced in a news release that a Capital student tested positive for the coronavirus Monday and had been last been on campus Saturday. The district also stated the baseball team, which is 4-0, would halt activity for 10 days because of potential exposure, in accordance with Public Education Department guidelines.
Capital was scheduled to play Rio Rancho in a doubleheader Saturday. Capital athletic director Charles Bernert said no make-up date has been scheduled, but could be made up if the teams can find a common date.
