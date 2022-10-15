Anthony Anaya basked in the victorious Saturday afternoon sun, laying at midfield with his Capital football jersey and shoulder pads tossed to his side like business tie on a Friday night.

It was the last time the senior safety could do that in his prep football career, and he enjoyed the final moments of playing at Jaguar Field after a 36-20 District 5-6A win over Albuquerque High. While the win was a moment for seniors to savor, they also know this was just the first step in a longshot journey to make the Class 6A playoffs.

“This feels good,” senior linebacker Francisco Diaz said. “We’re always the underdog, and we just want to prove people wrong. We love to prove people wrong. We’re the littlest guys, and we just have the heart to this game. We just want to come out and give us a chance to make the playoffs.”

Popular in the Community