Girls basketball
Capital 70, Abq. Rio Grande 9
What happened: The Lady Jaguars can boast they are the District 5-5A co-leaders after holding the Lady Ravens scoreless in the second half of both teams' district opener Wednesday in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium. After not breaking 50 points all season, Capital zoomed past that goal by the halfway point of the third quarter.
Top players: Capital had three players score more than the entire Rio Grande team. Amerie Romero had a game-high 18 points, while Annalise Leos and Jackie Rosales each had 11.
What's next: Capital (4-13 overall) plays Albuquerque High at home Friday in a battle of first-place teams.
Academy for Technology and the Classics 42, Estancia 32
What happened: The Phoenix were down to just seven players for their District 2-A opener at Estancia on Tuesday, but they weren't out. A quartet of players reached double figures, and junior Siri Burkman had 11 rebounds and seven assists for a well-balanced game. ATC was reeling from injuries (Perla Miramontes suffered an ACL tear earlier this month), illnesses and defections that left its bench depleted.
Top players: Charli Koseoglu had a team-high 15 points for the Phoenix, while Burkman added 11. Chanelle Jaeger and Jada Gallegos each scored 10 points.
What's next: ATC (9-4 overall, 1-0 in 2-2A) plays Albuquerque Menaul at home Thursday.
